Filipinos mourn rights defender, anti-graft priest

Filipinos have paid tribute to a Catholic priest widely hailed for his strong, lifelong commitment to promoting peace and fighting against human rights abuses and corruption.

Redemptorist priest Amado Picardal died from heart failure on May 29, his religious order confirmed. He was 69.

“With great sadness, I announce the passing of our dear confrere, Fr. Amado ‘Picx’ Picardal, CSsR today, May 29, 2024, the day of his religious profession,” Father Edilberto Cepe, the superior of the Redemptorist Province of Cebu said in a Facebook post.

“Fr. Picx was a brilliant and courageous missionary. He was a passionate advocate of peace and social justice and a professor of theology who has touched and transformed the lives of many. May the light and joy that he left in this world radiate through us as we continue to become beacons of truth and social transformation,” Cepe wrote.

Picardal had been living a hermit life following his retirement from active ministry, in his hermitage in the mountains of Busay, overlooking Cebu City in the central Philippines.

Picardal was born on Oct. 6, 1954, in Iligan City in the southern Philippines — the eldest of eight children.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy following his studies at the University of San Carlos in Cebu from 1971 to 1975.

As a student, Picardal joined pro-democracy protesters opposing the Martial Law regime of Ferdinand Marcos, the father of the current president. He was arrested and spent seven months in jail in 1972.

He later lived among the poor for six months in a slum area of Cebu and was trained as a community organizer, Picardal wrote in his biography.

He became a member of the Redemptorist order in 1977 and was ordained priest in 1981.

He was assigned to San Fernando, Bukidnon province where he helped organize and mobilize communities against logging companies from 1987-1988.

Thanks to his activism, the government has imposed a ban on logging in the province since 1989.

In 1989, Picardal began his higher studies at the Jesuit School of Theology at Berkeley, California.

He joined Pax Christi — a Catholic Peace movement — in 1990.

In 1991, he moved to Rome for further theology studies at the Pontifical Gregorian University and obtained his doctorate degree in 1995.

From May 1995 to March 2011, Picardal was based in Davao and served as a professor and dean of academic studies at St. Alphonsus' Theological and Mission Institute.

He also served as a parish priest and an advocate for peace promoting Christian-Muslim dialogue.

In Davao, Picardal became a critic of then city mayor Rodrigo Duterte who was accused of a brutal crackdown on crime with extrajudicial killings. He was a member of the council of the Coalition Against Summary Execution that opposed the extralegal killings.

Picardal continued his criticism of Duterte when he became the nation’s president in 2016 and launched a deadly war on drugs that left thousands dead.

In 2000, Picardal earned the moniker, “cycling priest of the Philippines,” when he traveled 2,083 kilometers on a bicycle to promote peace and care for the environment.

He also arranged an annual bike campaign for peace in insurgency-plagued Mindanao Island.

In 2009, he ran a marathon barefoot in Mindanao and ran 400 kilometers in nine days the following year.

Picardal also composed poems and songs and played the flute, violin, guitar and harmonica in his free time.

A keen climber, he climbed Mount Apo, the nation’s highest peak at 2,954 meters above sea level, seven times.

In June 2011, Picardal became executive secretary of the Philippine bishops’ Committee on Basic Ecclesial Communities.

He retired in 2018 but continued to celebrate Mass, conduct retreats for priests, and write books.

He was among the activists who backed a case against Duterte in the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

Picardal recently embraced Artificial Intelligence (AI) for use in church ministry.

He prepared AI-generated Gospel reflections, shared them on social media, and urged people to try AI.

Carlos Conde, a senior researcher with New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) hailed Picardal for his contributions in upholding human rights for downtrodden and oppressed communities.

Picardal walked, ran, and biked across the Philippines and Europe “to bring attention to human rights,” Conde said.

Picardal’s life was in danger when he strongly criticized Duterte for extrajudicial killings, forcing him to flee abroad before returning home in 2018.

“He will be remembered as a champion of human rights both in the Philippines and around the world,” Conde added.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines' Commission on Basic Ecclesial Communities also paid tribute to him.

“We remember him not only for his leadership but also for his unwavering faith and passion for social justice. May his spirit continue to inspire us to build a more just and loving world,” the commission said in a statement.