X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipinos honor persecuted Christians on Red Wednesday

Those exposing corruption are praised as modern-day martyrs during this year's commemoration

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: November 25, 2021 05:08 AM GMT

Updated: November 25, 2021 05:19 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics

Nov 22, 2021
2

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage

Nov 24, 2021
3

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism

Nov 22, 2021
4

Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest

Nov 22, 2021
5

On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan

Nov 24, 2021
6

Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'

Nov 22, 2021
7

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?

Nov 23, 2021
8

Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee

Nov 23, 2021
9

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Nov 23, 2021
10

Cambodian opposition activist hacked to death

Nov 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Filipinos honor persecuted Christians on Red Wednesday

The altar of Manila Cathedral is lit up in red to mark Red Wednesday on Nov. 24. (Photo: Romain Lazaro)

Churches in the Philippines turned red on Nov. 21 as Catholics honored persecuted Christians and those who offered their lives for the faith.

Red Wednesday, a global campaign promoted by the pontifical foundation Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), encourages Christians to stand up for religious freedom and their faith.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines declared the event an official church celebration in 2020 to raise awareness of the plight of persecuted Christians around the world.

“Red Wednesday. Red for our saints. Red for our martyred. Red for our persecuted brothers and sisters,” said a Jesuit-run music ministry in a Facebook post in support of the campaign.

ACN said this year’s theme was “Red without fear: The Church journeying as one.”

“Two hundred million of the world’s Christians cannot live their faith freely. They suffer from oppression or persecution. Although if it difficult to keep a precise count, almost 75 percent of religiously motivated violence is perpetrated against Christians,” an ACN spokesman told Catholic-run Radyo Veritas.

We are wearing red to honor those whose lives are being threatened by corrupt government officials for exposing their anomalous ways

A Filipino youth group said they were commemorating Red Wednesday not only for persecuted Christians because of the faith but also for those who are persecuted for exposing corruption in government.

“Today we wear red not only for our martyrs and saints, although they are important. We are wearing red to honor those whose lives are being threatened by corrupt government officials for exposing their anomalous ways,” Youth for Christ member Alan Sales told UCA News.

He said truth telling was modern-day martyrdom because it exposes corruption and illegal transactions of government officials who must face trial.

“Red Wednesday reminds us that we Christians are not cowards when it comes to persecution. When our martyrs bled and died for the faith, it was because they did not want to renounce their Christian faith. Now we have truth tellers who are being threatened to keep their mouths shut and to stop them filing cases against crooked leaders.”

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Sales’ group said it was noteworthy to celebrate Red Wednesday during the jubilee year marking 500 years since the introduction of Christianity to the Philippines.

“No 500 years without 500 years of suffering. No 500 years of blessing without 500 years of martyrdom. No 500 years of graces without 500 years of sacrifice,” they said in their Facebook post.

Father Emman Afable from Sorsogon urged people to pray for persecuted Christians around the world who have kept their faith despite extreme difficulties.

“Here in the Philippines, we take for granted the practice of our Catholic faith because we can easily say Mass anywhere, anytime. But our brothers and sisters in other countries, especially where Catholicism is banned, are facing persecution. May the Lord grant them strength,” he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Ex-leader urges Timor-Leste to adopt papal fraternity deal
Ex-leader urges Timor-Leste to adopt papal fraternity deal
One rotten apple should not taint the rest
One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Philippines opposes Nobel Peace Prize winner going to Oslo
Philippines opposes Nobel Peace Prize winner going to Oslo
Thai royalists want Amnesty International kicked out
Thai royalists want Amnesty International kicked out
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
Catholic lawyers leap to aid of Philippine jeepney drivers
Catholic lawyers leap to aid of Philippine jeepney drivers
Support Us

Latest News

Ex-leader urges Timor-Leste to adopt papal fraternity deal
Nov 26, 2021
Korean saint Andrew Kim to be enshrined in Africa
Nov 26, 2021
One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Nov 26, 2021
Church group wants to replace synod with assembly of Catholics
Nov 26, 2021
Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Nov 26, 2021
For the first time, India has more women than men
Nov 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Nov 26, 2021
Papal call against pornography must resonate in Asian churches
Nov 25, 2021
Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Nov 24, 2021
Building peace from our inner life
Nov 24, 2021
Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?
Nov 23, 2021

Features

Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Nov 26, 2021
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
Nov 25, 2021
In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions
Nov 24, 2021
Traditions mark Christ the King feast in Bangladesh
Nov 24, 2021
On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan
Nov 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Womens Christmas bazaar to foster interreligious dialogue in Holy Land

Women’s Christmas bazaar to foster interreligious dialogue in Holy Land
Urgently renew Church in innovative ways says key confidante of Pope Francis

Urgently renew Church in innovative ways, says key confidante of Pope Francis
Religious sister speaks up for the Blacks of Latin America

Religious sister speaks up for the Blacks of Latin America

Catholics tell popes ambassador what kind of bishop they want

Catholics tell pope’s ambassador what kind of bishop they want
Church in Nicaragua continues to stand up to Ortega regime

Church in Nicaragua continues to stand up to Ortega regime

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.