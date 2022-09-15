Filipinos hail moratorium on farmers’ debt payments

Marcos signs executive order to freeze land amortization and interest payments for thousands of farmers

A farmer works in a rice field near the International Rice Research Institute in Laguna, south of Manila. (Photo: AFP)

Filipino Catholic groups and farmers have welcomed a one-year moratorium on land amortization and interest payments for thousands of farmers to their landlords for farmland distributed under the country’s agrarian reform program.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. signed an executive order to impose the moratorium on Sept. 12. The freezing of payments was expected to assist farmers in focusing on their productivity to increase their yield cushioning the effects of the pandemic.

“The moratorium, contained in an executive order signed by the president, would unburden farmers of their debts and allow them to use their money to maximize their production capacity,” Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella told reporters on Sept. 13.

Estrella said the moratorium was one of the promises of the president to farmers.

Under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law, farmers awarded land were to pay their landlords in 30 annual amortizations at six percent per annum.

The moratorium would cover some 654,000 farmers with about 58.15 billion pesos (US$1.16 billion) in loans covering 1.18 million hectares of land.

"The move will ease the burden on local farmers"

Estrella said Marcos would not only suspend the payment of loans and interests but would ask lawmakers to pass a law to condone all their debts.

“The moratorium is just one part, it is a preparation of another commitment of the president for Congress to pass a law that would condone unpaid loans of agrarian reform beneficiaries,” Estrella said.

The Catholic labor group Lakas (Strength) said the move will ease the burden on local farmers.

“We laud the efforts of the president to address the loans of our farmers. The Philippines, as an agricultural country, needs reforms and support for farmers. Our [local] farmers are faced with the reality of competing with imported rice from Vietnam … they cannot compete with the price,” the group’s spokesman Nica de Jesus told UCA News.

De Jesus also said that if lawmakers pass the condonation bill, it would free farmers from the bondage of tilling the soil.

“By erasing unpaid debts, the farmers would receive their land without paying for their amortizations. They’ve worked long enough to pay their loans,” De Jesus added.

"To condone farmers’ loans must be a priority bill of Philippine lawmakers"

Filipino farmer Redentor Sevilla said his children needed to stop going to school when the pandemic hit the country in 2020 because no one would buy rice from them.

“I couldn’t pay my loan because I really did not have any money. I did not have the capital to plant rice … even my children needed to stop going to school because we did not have money to buy electronic gadgets required in school,” Sevilla told UCA News.

Another farmer said he needed to sell his motorcycle to pay his loans because he was afraid his landlord would file a legal case against them.

“I was forced to sell my motorbike because my landlord is very strict. I am afraid my family would be evicted from the land. I have other loans with him [landlord],” farmer Kris Malinao told UCA News.

The Catholic Church’s social arm, Caritas, said Marcos’ second promise to condone farmers’ loans must be a priority bill of Philippine lawmakers.

“Yes, it is good to know about the condonation which remains a plan but until it becomes a law, our farmers’ situation is still desperate … after all more than 30 million people voted for him [Marcos], he must not frustrate them,” Caritas executive secretary Father Edwin Gariquez told UCA News.

In August, Senator Lito Lapid filed a bill that seeks the condonation of all unpaid interest, penalties, and surcharges on loans and amortizations of lands awarded to agrarian reform beneficiaries.

Economist and professor Gerard Lurenson said lawmakers would not approve the upcoming bill as many of them come from families who owned lands and the bill won’t serve their interests.

“I hope the promise is not just pure politics because many of our lawmakers come from aristocratic families who own huge tracks of lands. Let us take the promise of the president in good faith. Without the condonation law, the moratorium is just delaying their suffering,” Lurenson told UCA News.

Latest News