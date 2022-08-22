Filipinos hail democracy champion Aquino’s legacy

Former senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino was assassinated at Manila airport on Aug. 21, 1983

Former Filipino senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino (center) is seen in this undated photo. (Photo: Ninoy and Cory Aquino Foudation)

Filipino Catholic clergymen and laypeople have paid tributes to slain lawmaker and democracy champion Benigno Ninoy Aquino on his 39th death anniversary, lamenting that his great legacy is increasingly under threat in the country.

Aquino (1932-1983), a former senator and governor, was known for his criticism of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, the father of the current president, and for his contributions to reviving democracy.

Aquino was among the first politicians to be imprisoned under martial law in 1972.

He was shot dead in broad daylight at Manila airport (now Ninoy International Airport) on his return to the country from his three years of self-exile in the United States on Aug. 21, 1983, to challenge Marcos in an election.

On Aug. 21, people led by the Aquino clan commemorated him in muted remembrance program without much fanfare, offering flowers and prayers at his tomb in Paranaque City before attending Mass, reports say.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and vice-president Sara Duterte did not issue any statement to mark the death anniversary of the popular politician.

Catholic priest and rights activist Father Flavie Villanueva said the slain lawmaker continues to encourage millions to defy the culture of impunity and death in the country.

The family of Ninoy Aquino was the first to say that he was not a saint, nor a pious man

“Ninoy was shot because he wanted to face the dictatorship that has already amassed billions and killed thousands. As one who offered to bravely stand and to return despite all odds, his heroism should spur us to continue resisting dictatorship and the pervading culture of impunity and death,” Father Villanueva posted on Facebook.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan, former president Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, recalled that Aquino was not a pious man, yet he deserved the honors of the Catholic Church for his role in reviving the country’s freedom and democracy.

“The family of Ninoy Aquino – President Cory and President Noy – was the first to say that Ninoy Aquino was not a saint. He was not a pious man that is why we are praying for his soul. But there is greatness in him because God was with him, so freedom is won,” said Archbishop Villegas in his message on Aug. 21.

The prelate criticized supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. who purportedly resorted to historical revisionism and troll farms as part of the campaign to clinch the election in May.

“You can win in an election but only truth-tellers can win the gates of heaven. You can be rich by accepting bribes and not paying taxes but only men and women of integrity and credibility to lead by example. You can allow the trolls to top you in the surveys but only humble and selfless leadership can inspire,” he added.

“You can kill your opponents by a bullet but only God can make the dead live forever. You can rewrite our history of the nation by making the corrupt heroes but there is no secret that is not revealed and God is not sleeping.”

Ninoy Aquino feared he will be killed on his return by Marcos’ squad.

Philippine historian Gary Faraon hailed Aquino's martyrdom, reminding Filipinos to never forget what happened 39 years ago.

“May the much-maligned memory of the Martial Law martyrs come alive. Let no one desecrate their memories,” Faraon told reporters.

Faraon said during the rule of Aquino’s son, Benigno Aquino III (2010-2015), poverty fell considerably, but now it has increased.

He noted that the downfall of democracy has affected millions of poor.

“During the administration of President Benigno Aquino III, poverty levels fell from 26.3% in 2009 (a year before the start of his administration) to 23.5% in 2015. During the administration of President Duterte (which started in 2016), poverty dipped even further to 16.7% in 2018,” Faraon told UCA news.

Aquino's assassination sparked protests that led to the ouster of the Marcos

A revered politician, Ninoy Aquino feared for his death by Marcos’ killing squad on his return. His last moments were recorded in a video by media men who accompanied him to Manila before he was assassinated.

“The fact alone that we could land is victory enough… My feeling is we all have to die sometime. If it’s my fate to die in an assassin’s bullet, so be it. But I cannot be petrified by my inaction for fear of assassination,” Aquino told reporters on board his plane.

The assassination of Aquino sparked protests that led to the ouster of the Marcos family in February 1986 through the People Power Revolution.

Aquino's widow, Corazon Aquino, was president until 1992, and their only son, Benigno Aquino III, was elected to the presidency in 2010. The two passed away in 2009 and 2021, respectively.

Latest News