X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipinos give environmental twist to 500th anniversary

Catholics mark Magellan's landing in the Philippines by planting 500 trees on Homonhon island

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: March 17, 2021 08:31 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Eight Indian Christians hospitalized after attack by Hindu mob

Mar 15, 2021
2

Indian priest excommunicated, accused of attacking bishop

Mar 15, 2021
3

Myanmar needs our prayers and robust action by world leaders

Mar 15, 2021
4

Pope Francis appoints new nuncio to India and Nepal

Mar 15, 2021
5

Bali churches go quiet on Hindus' Day of Silence

Mar 15, 2021
6

Cardinal Bo calls for week of prayer for China Church

Mar 14, 2021
7

Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban

Mar 16, 2021
8

Vietnamese nuns help lepers displaced by seaside project

Mar 15, 2021
9

Sacked priest in Timor-Leste 'will remain defrocked'

Mar 15, 2021
10

Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks

Mar 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Filipinos give environmental twist to 500th anniversary

Catholics on Homonhon island take part in a procession of the Blessed Sacrament to commemorate the arrival of Magellan and his expedition on the island in 1521. (Photo supplied)

Catholics planted 500 trees on the island of Homonhon in Samar province to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines.

Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan landed on the shores of Homonhon on March 17, 1521, to gather food while on a Spanish expedition that saw one of his vessels become the first to circumnavigate the world.

The Spanish together with several friars were met by a local chieftain called Rajah Culambu, who later guided them to Cebu on April 7.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The tree planting on March 15, along with a procession of the Blessed Sacrament, commemorated the event when Magellan and his companions landed on Philippine soil.

“Through this [tree planting], we encourage and remind Christians to be responsible and to be good stewards of God’s creation. While we plant to remember our Catholic roots, we also plant to remember that we are stewards of God’s creation,” said Father Christian Ofilan of Borongan Diocese at the event.

More than 500 local people helped plant the trees together with the Polish chargé d’affaires to the Philippines, Karoslaw Szczepankiewicz.

Father Ofilan said they chose to plant trees because of a lack of them on the island due to mining activities.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

“Homonhon is rich in minerals like chromite, nickel and iron ore, which is why we have mining activities here. Sadly, we have forgotten to take care of the environment,” he added.

Catholics on the island said they had an obligation to protect the environment from abuse and degradation.

“Protecting the environment is part of the Christian message. We’ve had mining operations here since the 1990s. Now it is time to give back to our beloved island what it deserves — a greener environment,” said Loren Arevalo, a participant in the tree planting.

Related News

Arevalo thanked  Borongan Diocese for taking a role in rehabilitating the environment on the island.

Carl Bordeos, the curator of a local museum, described Homonhon as "hallowed ground" that has been desecrated by mining corporations.

“The island was once a sacred place to our ancestors. But Homonhon today is being killed at a fast rate by mining companies 500 years after Magellan's historic landing,” said Bordeos on social media.

He said it was not too late for people to try and save Magellan’s “paradise” and revive its ancient springs.

“When the Spaniards came, they stayed on the island for eight days because of our clear, cold and potable water that came from our springs. Now they’re gone. That’s why we need to plant trees,” Bordeos said.

“We need to preserve this historic island and source of pride of the Philippines and our Catholic faith.”

Also Read

Hundreds of Kachins flee fighting in northern Myanmar
Hundreds of Kachins flee fighting in northern Myanmar
Vietnamese Catholics show deep devotion to St. Joseph
Vietnamese Catholics show deep devotion to St. Joseph
Malaysian police investigate anti-Christian threats
Malaysian police investigate anti-Christian threats
Indonesian police feel heat in 'Catholic brother' abuse case
Indonesian police feel heat in 'Catholic brother' abuse case
Cambodia imposes harsh laws as Covid numbers spike
Cambodia imposes harsh laws as Covid numbers spike
Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban
Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban

Latest News

That passed, this can too
Mar 17, 2021
Christians remember Bangladesh's founding father
Mar 17, 2021
Indian court stops police arresting nun accused of conversion
Mar 17, 2021
Hundreds of Kachins flee fighting in northern Myanmar
Mar 17, 2021
Filipinos give environmental twist to 500th anniversary
Mar 17, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics show deep devotion to St. Joseph
Mar 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

That passed, this can too
Mar 17, 2021
Japanese push back against Confucian tradition of uniformity
Mar 16, 2021
Myanmar needs our prayers and robust action by world leaders
Mar 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Our very human and evangelical pope
Mar 13, 2021
Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021

Features

Christians remember Bangladesh's founding father
Mar 17, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics show deep devotion to St. Joseph
Mar 17, 2021
Rosary Garden bears witness to struggles of Pakistani Christians
Mar 17, 2021
Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Mar 16, 2021
Green-fingered South Korean nuns toil to safeguard creation
Mar 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope tells young French activists to start a revolution

Pope tells young French activists to "start a revolution"
African bishops take different approaches to the vaccines

African bishops take different approaches to the vaccines
That passed this can too

That passed, this can too
The Catholic Church in Portugal seeks to redefine its role

The Catholic Church in Portugal seeks to redefine its role
Pope appeals for an end to violence in Myanmar Paraguay

Pope appeals for an end to violence in Myanmar, Paraguay

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 17 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 17 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fourth Week of Lent

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fourth Week of Lent
Father in heaven, teach us always to be patient

Father in heaven, teach us always to be patient
Let us pray for people who act perversely

Let us pray for people who act perversely
St. Cyril of Jerusalem | Saint of the Day

St. Cyril of Jerusalem | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.