X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day

Labor groups believe their suffering is far from over under Rodrigo Duterte's presidency

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: May 01, 2021 04:42 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Truth about shooting will help South Sudan, bishop-designate says

Apr 30, 2021
2

Cambodia extends lockdowns as Covid numbers escalate

Apr 28, 2021
3

Church leaders ask India to deploy military in Covid-19 crisis

Apr 27, 2021
4

India's Catholic leaders seek ways to ease Covid-19 crisis

Apr 28, 2021
5

Myanmar anti-coup protesters decry ASEAN consensus

Apr 27, 2021
6

Medical oxygen a human right, Indian cardinal tells government

Apr 27, 2021
7

Santal Christians return to ancestral faith in Bangladesh

Apr 28, 2021
8

Priest wants Filipino drug war victims to mind their own business

Apr 29, 2021
9

Priests arrested over shooting of bishop-designate in South Sudan

Apr 28, 2021
10

Jailed Indian Jesuit moves high court seeking bail

Apr 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day

Residents queue to collect free food from a 'community pantry' in Quezon City in suburban Manila on April 21. Community-run stalls offering food to the needy have multiplied across the Philippines, with many struggling to feed their families as coronavirus restrictions bite and government help falls short. (Photo: AFP)

On May 1, the Catholic Church celebrates the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker. St. Joseph has two feast days in the Church’s calendar. The other is on March 19 as Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

On Labor Day, clergymen usually bless tools or equipment used by manual laborers to signify the sanctity and dignity of human work.

In 1892, Pope Leo XIII wrote an encyclical entitled Rerum novarum stating the position of the Church on matters of importance to the people.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The encyclical addressed questions on class conflicts brought about by capitalism and industrialism. It also addressed conditions of the working class and the relationship between capital and labor.

“Workers are not to be treated as slaves; justice demands that the dignity of human personality be respected in them … gainful occupations are not a mark of shame to man, but rather of respect, as they provide him with an honorable means of supporting life,” wrote Pope Leo XIII.

“It is shameful and inhuman, however, to use men as things for gain and to put no more value on them than what they are worth in muscle and energy.”

Labor takes precedence over capital … People are more important than things

St. John Paul II in his encyclical Laborem exercens likewise discussed the modern situations of abuse that undermine the dignity of human work.

“Labor takes precedence over capital … People are more important than things,” he wrote.

As Catholics, it is good to be reminded of the two encyclicals, especially on Labor Day.

The Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP) plummeted to minus 9.5 percent in 2020, the worst figure recorded since World War II due to community lockdowns to combat Covid-19 that closed business establishments.

Related News

NAGKAISA labor coalition said more than 20 million workers were affected by mass layoffs and retrenchment. There was also no mass hiring of new graduates.

Many blame President Rodrigo Duterte’s mismanagement of the pandemic for causing an international debt of an estimated 13.7 trillion pesos (US$285.4 billion).

“The previous hope that workers saw in Duterte has just faded. It returned to half a decade of failure and pain, which is most clear in this period of pandemic. We don’t see any more hope for change taking place in the remaining few months of Duterte in the presidency,” said coalition leader and lawyer Sonny Matula.

Many employers have also resorted to terminating employees to cut production costs.

Prices of basic commodities remain steep with an inflation rate of 4.7 percent. Duterte’s promise of giving families financial aid of 5,000 to 8,000 pesos ($100-160) has not materialized for every family. Many have not received one peso.

Even the healthcare system is on the brink of collapse.

“As of April 27, only 1.81 million Filipinos had received the first dose of the [coronavirus] vaccine and only 247,000 among them, or equivalent to 0.2 percent of the population, were fully vaccinated,” Matula said.

This Labor Day, despite our dire situation, workers will continue to act and fight

A factory worker in Manila said many rank-and-file employees were terminated based on tardiness and absences due to lack of public transport.

“They blame us for being tardy and for being absent. But we do not have private cars to go to work. We simply rely on public transport whose operation the government had suspended during the lockdowns,” said Anthony Macaraig, who works in a publishing house.

Despite fading hope, Filipino workers have no choice but to fight.

“This Labor Day, despite our dire situation, workers will continue to act and fight. Given the ongoing struggle, we only want to ensure the safety of workers and a better future for the working class and the entire nation,” Matula said.

What is there to celebrate on Labor Day? Every worker is called on to have faith even in the worst of times. St. Joseph was a man possessed of unwavering faith and utmost trust in God’s providence.

The Gospels did not quote him in Scriptures. Yet he was a man of action fulfilling God’s will in the ordinary days of his life as a laborer, as a humble Father of Jesus. Perhaps through the example of St. Joseph, our tired workers can draw strength.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Also Read

Bishop Tuan installed as apostolic administrator in Vietnam
Bishop Tuan installed as apostolic administrator in Vietnam
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Marian devotion aims for peace in Myanmar
Marian devotion aims for peace in Myanmar
Indonesian activists fear Papua violence will escalate
Indonesian activists fear Papua violence will escalate
Indonesia arrests notorious hardliner on terrorism rap
Indonesia arrests notorious hardliner on terrorism rap
Filipinos answer plea from oldest orphanage
Filipinos answer plea from oldest orphanage

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Fire claims 18 lives in Indian hospital’s Covid-19 section
May 1, 2021
Pilgrimage book mixes spiritual meaning with Holy Land geography
May 1, 2021
Church turns to prayer with Mary in times of trouble
May 1, 2021
Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
May 1, 2021
US theology conference speakers to discuss spiritual journeys
May 1, 2021
Bishop Tuan installed as apostolic administrator in Vietnam
May 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
May 1, 2021
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021
Thai general revives peace hopes in restive South
Apr 28, 2021
Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating
Apr 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: A child-martyr and defenders of religious freedom
Apr 25, 2021

Features

Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
May 1, 2021
Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Apr 30, 2021
Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold
Apr 30, 2021
Indonesian priest takes cultural path to religious harmony
Apr 29, 2021
Something rotten at the heart of Thai Buddhism
Apr 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Wherever faith resides

Wherever faith resides
Priesthood Reimagined

Priesthood, Reimagined
Pruned to bear fruit

Pruned to bear fruit
The dual vocation of the married deacon

The dual vocation of the married deacon
Muslims in Sri Lanka protest plans to ban the burqa

Muslims in Sri Lanka protest plans to ban the burqa
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 1 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 1 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of St. Joseph the Worker

Readings of the Day: Memorial of St. Joseph the Worker
Lord, fill me with Your Spirit

Lord, fill me with Your Spirit
May the exploited workers experience God’s love

May the exploited workers experience God’s love
Feast of St. Joseph the Worker | Saint of the Day

Feast of St. Joseph the Worker | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.