News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipino students urge boycott at Catholic universities

Student bodies at three top institutions call for online lessons only in protest at Marcos Jr becoming president

Filipino students urge boycott at Catholic universities

Students at three top catholic universities in the Philippines are calling for a boycott of on-site classes while Ferdinand Marcos Jr is president. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: May 17, 2022 09:40 AM GMT

Updated: May 17, 2022 09:46 AM GMT

Student bodies at three of the biggest Catholic universities in the Philippines have called for an indefinite boycott of on-site lectures to protest against Ferdinand Marcos, Jr becoming president.

Instead, they want all lessons to take place online while he remains in office.   

Marcos, Jr. garnered over 31 million votes over Catholic Church-backed Vice President Leonor Robredo who got 14.8 million in the May 9 presidential election and is expected to be officially declared the winner soon.

However, students at the Jesuit run Ateneo de Manila University, the Dominican run University of Santo Tomas, and Saint John Baptist La Salle Brothers’ De La Salle University have called on their fellow students to boycott on-site classes while Marcos. Jr. is president.

“The Student Government Council of the Loyola Schools, the Committee of Graduate Concerns, the Association of Loyola Schools Student Council, and the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health Student Council call for an academic walkout,” the student organizations said in a statement on Facebook.

The students said they would object to going to classes if the person occupying the highest office was not even a college graduate.

The statement was in response to allegations that Marcos, Jr. did not finish a degree at Oxford University in England, despite claims he did.

“We stand against tyranny and corruption in all its forms. We encourage our fellow students to organize and mobilize to defend our democracy. No classes under a Marcos presidency,” the students said.

De La Salle University students also called for its students to fight against Marcos, Jr. whose family stands accused of numerous cases of corruption and plunder stemming from the rule of his father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Marcos Jr, has a prior conviction for non-payment of taxes.

“[We] stand in solidarity with the Filipino people in its darkest hour. Previously, classes were suspended from May 9 to May 14 to allow Lasallians to participate in electoral activities,” said the university student council.

“We are calling for the continued suspension of classes until the truth is upheld, and encourage Lasallians to organize and mobilize to defend our democracy! No classes under a Marcos presidency,” they added.

Students at the University of Santo Tomas, Asia’s oldest Catholic university, likewise circulated an online petition urging administrators of the university to suspend classes while Marcos occupies the presidency.

“Our fight is not yet over. No classes under a Marcos presidency. UST suspend classes now!,” said UST’s student central government council.

The three schools said Marcos, Jr. may have won but they would continue to fight for what is true and just.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church grows in North Korea despite persecution: Korean archbishop Church grows in North Korea despite persecution: Korean archbishop
"Church is more than prayer house for Vietnamese Catholic diaspora"
Bangladesh’s 'blue sisters' celebrate their French patron’s sainthood Bangladesh’s 'blue sisters' celebrate their French patron’s sainthood
Filipino students urge boycott at Catholic universities Filipino students urge boycott at Catholic universities
Bishops express sorrow, condemn racially motivated shooting in Buffalo Bishops express sorrow, condemn racially motivated shooting in Buffalo
Indonesian clerical body 'sorry' for false apostasy claims Indonesian clerical body 'sorry' for false apostasy claims
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Eswatini Catholic women push for great refugee rights in tiny southern African nation

Eswatini Catholic women push for great refugee rights in tiny southern African nation

The landlocked kingdom, despite numerous challenges like HIV, Covid, poverty is looking to better the lives of refugees fleeing difficult situations in Africa

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.