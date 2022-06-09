Filipino senator risks church anger with contraception call

Lawmaker urges incoming govt to up efforts to promote birth control to stem tide of 'unintended' pregnancies

Women pass free condoms to policemen along a street in Manila to promote safe sex. (Photo: AFP)

A lawmaker in the Philippines has risked the wrath of the Catholic Church by calling on the incoming administration to step up a government campaign for people to use contraceptives.

More contraceptive use is necessary to address an “unseen crisis” of unintended pregnancies brought about by community lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Senator Risa Hontiveros said this week.

According to recent Health Department figures, 54 percent of pregnancies recorded since January 2020 were “unintended.”

Meanwhile, health experts now believe the country’s population has passed 121 million.

More effective implementation of the Reproductive Health Law, which allows free access to contraceptives, would prevent unintended pregnancies, Hontiveros said.

“The government must ensure free access to family planning methods is provided, especially to poor women, to address this issue,” she told reporters on June 7.

“If proponents of the law say this is the solution, why is it that we are still in debt, officials are still corrupt, and there are so many unintended pregnancies?”

She said many poor people do not use contraceptives because they either cannot afford them, promised free access is limited, or because they are not educated in why their use is necessary.

Hontiveros said the use of contraceptives would not only provide population control but also limit the rising maternal mortality rate in the country. Almost 130 mothers out of 100,000 who give birth each year die due to birth complications.

The Catholic Church has staunchly opposed the 2012 Reproductive Health Law, saying it is “anti-life” and promotes promiscuity among the young.

The Philippine Supreme Court, however, has ruled against the Church, saying the law is constitutional because it does not legalize abortion.

Retired Sorsogon Bishop Arturo Bastes, however, said that what is immoral remains immoral even if the majority supports it.

“The use of artificial contraceptive methods is immoral because they are contrary to natural law. Even if there is a law that legalizes its use, even if millions of Filipinos want to avail them, they cannot make the methods moral,” Bishop Bastes told UCA News.

He said that the Reproductive Health Law was not the solution to the country’s booming population but eradication of corruption is.

“If proponents of the law say this is the solution, why is it that we are still in debt, officials are still corrupt, and there are so many unintended pregnancies?” he asked.

Latest News