News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipino rights group calls for assisted suicide

'Only God has the right to take away life that He has given,' says Catholic Bishops’ Conference Commission on Family and Life

Filipino rights group calls for assisted suicide

Members of Dignidad Pilipinas and other civil society organizations in Manila walk to the venue of the ASEAN Conference on Social Protection at Sofitel Hotel on Aug. 16, 2017, to hand over their recommendations and demands concerning social protection measures for the poor. (Photo: hronlineph.com)

UCA News reporter, Manila

By UCA News reporter, Manila

Published: January 19, 2023 11:27 AM GMT

Updated: January 19, 2023 11:29 AM GMT

A Philippine rights group has set itself on a possible collision course with the Church by calling for the introduction of assisted suicide.  

Dignidad Pilipinas (Dignity Philippines), a group of cancer patients and their families urged lawmakers on Jan. 18 to legalize physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients.

They said it should be considered an option, especially for poor families who cannot afford palliative care.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“We are not even arguing if it’s moral or ethical. To do so is advancing one’s religious belief or morality. What we are advocating is to make it an option to those who want to avail it, after careful and deliberate study,” the group’s spokesman Richard Gesmundo told reporters.

The group has been advocating for a “dignified” death wherein a patient can opt to give up on life rather than continue to suffer from a terminal disease.

“What is the status quo in the Philippines? People who have cancer, particularly those who cannot afford cancer treatment, die in a despicable manner. Their hospital bills pile up while the patient suffers in pain,” Gesmundo added.

The group said lawmakers should face the reality that the Philippine government could not afford a health insurance system that could sustain the treatment of cancer patients.

“Our government insurance system is not working and expenses for cancer treatment really drain family resources, that is if a family has sufficient resources. Otherwise, family members of cancer patients sink in debt,” Gesmundo said.

James Policarpio, a physician, however, said the group’s proposal was not feasible because it was contrary to the morals and public customs of the Filipino people.

“Dignidad’s proposal is too ahead of its time. I will not even dwell on morality but I think the Filipino people are not yet ready to make such as law,” he told UCA News.

Policarpio said Digdinad wanted physicians to violate the very oath [Hippocratic Oath] to protect the life of their patients.

“By assisting them in curtailing their life, we violate this very principle,” he added.

The group’s advocates say the proposed legislation would protect doctors by resolving the ethical dilemma.

“We see no violation especially if there is clear and valid consent from the patient. They [doctors] are basically fulfilling their patient’s intent, they do not have any liability,” Dignidad member Eric De Guia told UCA News.

He said besides the health workers, the family and friends of the person who chooses assisted suicide will need to be protected from being ostracized in the Catholic nation.

“The Catholic Church is still a very strong institution in the Philippines and we know that the prelates will speak against this, and those who advocate this. Even our lawmakers should be prepared to be unpopular,” De Guia said.

He said though that the proposal may still remain a dream what is important is that it is being laid down for discussion.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference called the proposal “nonsense” and “immoral” for contradicting Catholic Church teachings.

“Only God has the right to take away life that He has given. Life is His, only He can take it away,” Father Rico Ayo, executive secretary of the prelates’ Commission on Family and Life, told UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam Catholics bring ‘Tet’ joy to people in need Vietnam Catholics bring ‘Tet’ joy to people in need
Japan's mainstream media fails its watchdog role Japan's mainstream media fails its watchdog role
Indian Christians unite to free priest as Unity Octave begins Indian Christians unite to free priest as Unity Octave begins
African swine fever scare in Indonesia's Christian province African swine fever scare in Indonesia's Christian province
Filipino rights group calls for assisted suicide Filipino rights group calls for assisted suicide
Minorities worry as Pakistan sharpens blasphemy law Minorities worry as Pakistan sharpens blasphemy law
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Vicariate of Luang Prabang

Apostolic Vicariate of Luang Prabang

The diocesan area of 83,700 square kilometers covers Bokeo, Luang Namtha, Luang Prabang, Oudomxay, Phongsaly and

Read more
Diocese of Leshan

Diocese of Leshan

In a land area of approximately 163,905 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Leshan, Emeishan and Ya'an

Read more
Diocese of Nongstoin

Diocese of Nongstoin

In a land area of 5, 247 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers entire West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya

Read more
Diocese of Busan

Diocese of Busan

The Busan diocesan territory covers 3,267 square kilometers and includes Busan Metropolitan City, Ulsan Metropolitan

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.