Filipino priests to confess in bid to end pandemic

Clergymen in Manila Archdiocese will confess their sins to one another during a penitential rite to call on God to end the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Unsplash)

A Catholic bishop in the Philippines has announced that clergymen from his diocese will confess their sins to one another during a penitential rite in June.

Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo released a pastoral instruction on May 25 called “We Humble Ourselves Before God” urging Catholics to repent in order for God to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been praying since day one of the pandemic. But have we prayed enough? Have we really humbled ourselves? Do we strive to seek the will of God and be pleasing to him?” Bishop Pabillo asked in the instruction.

He invited Catholics to join their clergymen as they spend a day of prayer, fasting and abstinence on June 1 before the installation of Manila’s new archbishop.

Cardinal Jose Advincula is scheduled to be installed as Manila’s 33rd archbishop on June 24. Parishioners can participate by watching the event on Catholic television networks.

Some 200 clergymen and Catholic spiritual leaders are to march from a church in Manila as a form of penitential service. They will also confess their sins to each other.

We may not have been courageous in encouraging our flocks, not creative enough in serving those in need

“At 8.30 in the morning, priests will gather in Quiapo Church [in Manila] for a communal penitential service during which they can confess their sins to one another,” said Bishop Pabillo.

The prelate said it was almost certain clergymen like him have committed a sin or two during the pandemic.

Clergymen may not have done enough to shepherd God’s people in facing the social ills of Philippine society today, he said.

“We may not have been courageous in encouraging our flocks, not creative enough in serving those in need, not prayerful enough for the sake of the people. We are sorry. We will express this sorrow with a penitential walk,” Bishop Pabillo said.

The event will end in Santa Cruz Church in Manila where clergymen will pray for Catholics and for the country.

“We will be praying for you … our people, for the needs of the country and the world in this time of pandemic. Please join us in humbling ourselves before God,” the prelate added.

“In the afternoon, all parishes [in Manila] will celebrate Mass and plead for forgiveness and the healing of our land.”

One Manila churchgoer said he quite liked the idea. “I’m looking forward to seeing priests confess their sins to one another. I imagine it would really be very touching,” he said.