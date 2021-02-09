Filipino priest to fight Covid war on two fronts

A Filipino doctor who also serves as a priest in Manila says it is his mission to look after both the physical and spiritual well-being of his flock.

Jaime “James” Roa, a cardiologist and Camillian priest, said he will try to ensure that all health workers and poor families in his parish are vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic by vowing to help carry out vaccinations himself.

Father Roa works as a doctor in a Manila hospital from Monday to Friday and does parish work in Makati City, Manila’s business district, at weekends.

Churchgoers have always come to Father Roa not only for medical attention but also for spiritual nourishment. However, their need has become especially acute during the pandemic.

