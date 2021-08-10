Filipino priest tells Catholics to dump vulgar politicians

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is known for his use of profanities during speeches. (Photo: AFP)

A priest has called on Catholic voters to end an “era of vulgarity” in Philippine politics by voting for “more decent” leaders in the 2022 elections.

It is time to replace incomplete and vulgar leaders this country has endured for years, Society of Divine Word Father Flavie Villanueva said in a Facebook post.

“By voting in the next elections in 2022, we have the right to join in the discussion and eventually, the decision to decide who will replace the incompetent and vulgar with true leaders who possess an authentic character,” he said.

Father Villanueva, a staunch critic of Philippine President Duterte’s use of profanity and his war on illegal drugs, said the country’s new leaders should possess integrity and competency.

The culture of death and impunity that Duterte has cultivated must come to an end in the next elections, he said.

“Our next set of leaders must possess uncompromising integrity, creative competency and a deep sense of compassion for the marginalized,” he added.

These are wounded people, wounded by the one [Duterte] who is supposed to care for them

He also lamented recent violations of health and social distancing protocols by thousands of Filipinos because of fake news.

Thousands flocked to vaccine sites recently following false reports that the government will not distribute financial aid to unvaccinated people.

“This is out of desperation. This should not have happened. These are wounded people, wounded by the one [Duterte] who is supposed to care for them. This is caused by bad politics,” said Father Villanueva.

“I hope in the upcoming elections, I hope that every voter will choose his or her leader based on conscience. Pray. Reflect. What does your conscience tell you?” he said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“It is time to choose leaders who will re-create and empower our wounded people and scorned nation to be great once again.”