X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipino priest tells Catholics to dump vulgar politicians

Voters urged to choose leaders with uncompromising integrity in next year's polls

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: August 10, 2021 07:21 AM GMT

Updated: August 10, 2021 07:25 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Alarm as Thai children separated from Covid-hit families

Aug 6, 2021
2

World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns

Aug 9, 2021
3

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan

Aug 6, 2021
4

Movie titles referring to Jesus spark anger in India

Aug 7, 2021
5

Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well

Aug 6, 2021
6

Aceh Christians take church dispute to Jakarta

Aug 6, 2021
7

Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism

Aug 6, 2021
8

Catholic priest helps victims of slum fire in Thailand

Aug 6, 2021
9

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Aug 6, 2021
10

US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor

Aug 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Filipino priest tells Catholics to dump vulgar politicians

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is known for his use of profanities during speeches. (Photo: AFP)

A priest has called on Catholic voters to end an “era of vulgarity” in Philippine politics by voting for “more decent” leaders in the 2022 elections.

It is time to replace incomplete and vulgar leaders this country has endured for years, Society of Divine Word Father Flavie Villanueva said in a Facebook post.

“By voting in the next elections in 2022, we have the right to join in the discussion and eventually, the decision to decide who will replace the incompetent and vulgar with true leaders who possess an authentic character,” he said.

Father Villanueva, a staunch critic of Philippine President Duterte’s use of profanity and his war on illegal drugs, said the country’s new leaders should possess integrity and competency.

The culture of death and impunity that Duterte has cultivated must come to an end in the next elections, he said.

“Our next set of leaders must possess uncompromising integrity, creative competency and a deep sense of compassion for the marginalized,” he added.

These are wounded people, wounded by the one [Duterte] who is supposed to care for them

He also lamented recent violations of health and social distancing protocols by thousands of Filipinos because of fake news.

Thousands flocked to vaccine sites recently following false reports that the government will not distribute financial aid to unvaccinated people.

“This is out of desperation. This should not have happened. These are wounded people, wounded by the one [Duterte] who is supposed to care for them. This is caused by bad politics,” said Father Villanueva.

“I hope in the upcoming elections, I hope that every voter will choose his or her leader based on conscience. Pray. Reflect. What does your conscience tell you?” he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“It is time to choose leaders who will re-create and empower our wounded people and scorned nation to be great once again.”

Also Read

Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia
Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia
Indonesia extends lockdowns as Covid cases drop
Indonesia extends lockdowns as Covid cases drop
Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings
Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings
Farmers' harvests help the needy in Vietnam
Farmers' harvests help the needy in Vietnam
Resource-starved Singapore turns sewage into clean water
Resource-starved Singapore turns sewage into clean water
Murder of Swiss traveler sets back tourism in Thailand
Murder of Swiss traveler sets back tourism in Thailand

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia
Aug 10, 2021
Indonesia extends lockdowns as Covid cases drop
Aug 10, 2021
Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings
Aug 10, 2021
Farmers' harvests help the needy in Vietnam
Aug 10, 2021
Filipino priest tells Catholics to dump vulgar politicians
Aug 10, 2021
Resource-starved Singapore turns sewage into clean water
Aug 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India's long walk to Olympic glory
Aug 10, 2021
Let's go forward to the first century
Aug 9, 2021
Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia
Aug 9, 2021
World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns
Aug 9, 2021
God's love eases suffering of Covid-19 patients
Aug 8, 2021

Features

Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Aug 9, 2021
Reminding India's tribal people of their 'past'
Aug 9, 2021
Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Aug 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Commending faith

Commending faith
The miracle of everything

The miracle of everything
It takes a village also to abuse a child

It takes a village… also to abuse a child
Should missionary orders return their African art

Should missionary orders return their African art?
The popes decision on women lectors and acolytes did anything really happen

The pope's decision on women lectors and acolytes: did anything really happen?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Tuesday August 10 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Tuesday August 10 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Lord, help me to follow the way of Jesus

Lord, help me to follow the way of Jesus
O God, give us the ardour of love for you

O God, give us the ardour of love for you
St. Lawrence | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.