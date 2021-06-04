X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Philippines

Filipino priest spearheads move to prevent Duterte dynasty

Movement calls for people not to vote for Duterte or his family, allies in next presidential poll

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: June 04, 2021 08:44 AM GMT

Updated: June 04, 2021 09:11 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dalit Catholics angry over bishop appointment in India

Jun 1, 2021
2

Sex slavery shackles impoverished Philippine children

Jun 2, 2021
3

Policeman's murder of Filipino grandmother sparks outrage

Jun 1, 2021
4

US embassy in Vatican hoists rainbow flag

Jun 2, 2021
5

Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India

Jun 3, 2021
6

Philippine priest attacks 'evil' Duterte through verse

Jun 3, 2021
7

Indonesian archbishop survives 'two assassination bids'

Jun 3, 2021
8

Cambodia offers US three options to resolve war era debt

Jun 2, 2021
9

Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians

Jun 1, 2021
10

China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom

Jun 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Filipino priest spearheads move to prevent Duterte dynasty

Father Danny Pilario gives a lecture about human rights in this file photo. (Photo: Father Pilario)

An influential Catholic priest is helping spearhead a new movement aimed at preventing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte from remaining in power after the next election through a proxy.

Vincentian priest Father Danny Pilario took part in the online launch on June 4 of the movement called Duterte Wakasan Na (End Duterte Now), which is seeking to prevent the president from establishing a political dynasty.

He and the movement hope to persuade people not to vote for Duterte or his daughter, Davao mayor Sara Duterte, in the next presidential polls due in May next year.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Duterte has revealed that he is open to running for vice president while his daughter runs for the presidency in 2022.

Members of the movement fear a continuation of rights abuses and other policies they say have negatively impacted the country if this is allowed to happen.

“[We] aim to hold Duterte accountable for his failed leadership and usher in a change of leaders and policies. It is an effort to pull the nation out of a rut and spur us into recovery,” the group said in a social media post.

Some were shot while kneeling, crying and begging for their lives

During the launch, Father Pilario attacked Duterte’s human rights record by highlighting cases of extrajudicial killings in poor areas of the Philippine capital Manila, particularly its biggest dumpsite called Payatas.

Father Pilario is the founder of Vincent Helps, a charity that has distributed thousands of food packs to homeless people in Manila since the community lockdowns began in March 2020.

“I know some of the victims and their families. Some were shot while kneeling, crying and begging for their lives. Some of them were killed in the presence of their children,” the priest said at the launch.

The clergyman condemned “Duterte’s continued support for such killings” despite various damning human rights reports from around the world.

Related News

The Vincentian priest said the solution is not to vote for Duterte or any of his allies in the upcoming elections.

“Let’s end this government that does not respect life and human rights. Let’s end a government that treats its people like pigs. It’s now time to rebuild a society with justice and equity,” Father Pilario said.

Also Read

Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Singapore egg-freezing ban forces women to head overseas
Singapore egg-freezing ban forces women to head overseas
Indonesian TV soap under fire for child marriage plot
Indonesian TV soap under fire for child marriage plot
Myanmar unity govt calls on Rohingya to join anti-military fight
Myanmar unity govt calls on Rohingya to join anti-military fight
Indonesian archbishop invites Pope Francis to Papua
Indonesian archbishop invites Pope Francis to Papua
Vietnamese seminarians urged to serve Covid-19 victims
Vietnamese seminarians urged to serve Covid-19 victims

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong park empty on Tiananmen anniversary but protests flicker
Jun 4, 2021
German cardinal offers to quit over Church’s abuse failure
Jun 4, 2021
Former priest shot dead in Philippines
Jun 4, 2021
Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Jun 4, 2021
Church agency reports spiraling land conflicts in Brazil
Jun 4, 2021
US bishops commit to work toward 'church without borders'
Jun 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India
Jun 3, 2021
China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom
Jun 2, 2021
Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians
Jun 1, 2021
Olympic flame withers as state bungling breaks Japanese spirit
May 31, 2021
An interfaith prayer for Myanmar in Italy
May 31, 2021

Features

Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Jun 4, 2021
Singapore egg-freezing ban forces women to head overseas
Jun 4, 2021
More questions than answers over missing Thai activists
Jun 4, 2021
Reporting the news can bring sudden death in Pakistan
Jun 3, 2021
Sex slavery shackles impoverished Philippine children
Jun 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Abducted priest in Cameroon has been set free

Abducted priest in Cameroon has been set free
Catholic group calls for justice and human dignity in Palestine

Catholic group calls for justice and human dignity in Palestine
Rwandan cardinal assesses the 1994 genocide

Rwandan cardinal assesses the 1994 genocide
Taking responsibility or abandoning a sinking ship

Taking responsibility or abandoning a sinking ship?
Foster tolerance protect national minorities says Vatican official

Foster tolerance, protect national minorities, says Vatican official
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 4 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 4 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to be generous with others and to worship You with a pure heart

Lord, help me to be generous with others and to worship You with a pure heart
Destroy the Oak of Thor everywhere in the world, Lord

Destroy the Oak of Thor everywhere in the world, Lord
Saint Boniface | Saint of the Day

Saint Boniface | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.