Filipino priest assigned to papal mission in Pacific island

Eliseo Napiere has served in Taiwan and US as a missionary since 2002
Father Eliseo Napiere, MSP, to lead special papal mission in the Pacific Island nation of Tuvalu.

Father Eliseo Napiere, MSP, to lead special papal mission in the Pacific Island nation of Tuvalu. (Photo: St. James the Less Perris Parish, US)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 05, 2024 09:34 AM GMT
Updated: June 05, 2024 10:46 AM GMT

The Vatican has appointed Filipino priest Eliseo Napiere to lead the papal mission to the small Pacific Island nation of Tuvalu, says a report.

Pope Francis appointed the 58-year-old member of Mission Society of the Philippines (MSP) as the superior of the Missio sui iuris (independent mission) of Funafuti in Tuvalu on June 3, Philippine Catholic bishops’ new service CBCP News reported on June 4.

Napiere succeeds Bishop Reynaldo Getalado, who was ordained and installed coadjutor bishop of Rarotonga in the Cook Islands on April 27.

A missio sui iuris is a special mission established by the pope for a remote region with few Catholics. Funafuti has a population of around 11,000 including 110 Catholics belonging to one parish, the report stated.

Napiere has been serving as parish priest of Saint James the Less Perris Parish, part of the San Bernardino Diocese in California, US, since 2018. He is also a member of the diocese’s presbyteral council.

Born in Maribojoc town of Bohol province in the Philippines, he was ordained priest on Jan. 19, 1991, for the MSP.

From 1991 to 1992, he was parish vicar of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Cebu City, and Scholastic Director and Procurator of Fil-Mission Seminary Tagaytay City from 1992 to 1994.

From 1994 to 1999, he was a member of the MSP General Council and Bursar General.

He served as a missionary to the Diocese of Taichung in Taiwan from 2002-2016.

In Taiwan, he served as executive secretary of the Episcopal Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People of the Chinese Regional Bishops’ Conference, national director of the Apostleship of the Sea, and Taichung diocesan migrants’ director and chaplain.

He was assigned to the US in 2016 where he first served as parish vicar of Saint Edward Parish in the city of Corona, also under the San Bernardino diocese.

