Filipino prez promises economic recovery, support for poor

Marcos laid out an ambitious economic and tax reforms plan but didn't address corruption, critics say

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, suburban Manila on July 25. (Photo: Aaron Favila/ AFP)

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has promised to revive the nation’s economy and to extend social welfare schemes to serve poor, rural communities.

The 17th Filipino president made a host of pledges during his first State of the Nation Address at Quezon City in the capital Manila on July 25.

Marcos spoke for an hour and 14 minutes in presence of lawmakers and apostolic nuncio Archbishop Charles J. Brown, the dean of the diplomatic corps.

The president outlined an ambitious plan for recovery of the economy hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and declared what he described as “sound fiscal management.”

“We live in difficult times brought about by some forces of our own making, but certainly, also by forces that are beyond our control. But we have, and we will continue to find solutions,” Marcos said.

The president said his administration seeks to achieve 6.5 to 8 percent annual growth (GDP) from 2023 to 2028, single-digit (9 percent) poverty rate (from current 23.7 percent) by 2028, reduction of government debt to less than 60 percent to GDP ratio by 2025, and per capita income of US$ 4,256 in 2024 (from US$ 3,549 in 2021).

He announced the Philippines will implement major reforms in the agricultural sector, which he termed “one of major drivers of our push for growth and employment.”

“Agrarian reform is not only about acquisition, but also about support services and distribution,” he said. “To assist this, I intend to issue an executive order to impose a one-year moratorium on the payment of land amortization and interest payments.”

As part of economic reforms, Marcos said his administration would prioritize boosting tourism with basic developments such as road improvements and other infrastructure developments.

President Marcos promised to bring specialized medical services to the provinces so that the poor would not flock to the capital for health and medical services.

“We will bring the health care system closer to the people so that they will no longer have to go to the centers of their town, province, and region. We’ll put up clinics and Rural Health Units [RHUs] to be visited by doctors, nurses, midwives and med techs once a week -- it would be easier for the sick to be treated without having to travel far,” Marcos added.

Marcos said that his administration would improve the transportation system to foster development.

“Improving our railway system, along with modernizing existing airports and seaports, will maximize our strategic location in the Pacific. And connect our many islands,” the president said.

The president’s speech has drawn mixed reactions.

Father Ranhilio Aquino, dean of the Benedictine-run San Beda Graduate School of Law, praised Marcos for his detailed plans for development.

“We wanted details... we got details, down to decimal points. We wanted the economy addressed... and we were given even the more recondite points of economic projection and forecasting that many if not most of the legislators could not understand,” Father Aquino said.

Left-wing political outfit, Kabataan Partylist, however, said that Marcos’ speech ran contrary to his deeds when he failed to pay his father’s estate tax.

“He wants tax reforms but he has not paid a single estate tax despite numerous demand letters sent by the government. How can the Filipino people expect him to be truthful if his words run contrary to his deeds?,” party member Fred Ogorong asked UCA News.

Marcos’ father, dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr who ruled the country from 1965 until his ouster in 1986, is accused of massive rights violations, extrajudicial killings and endemic corruption. He is believed to have stolen over US$ 10 billion, and between 1970 and 1980 government external debt increased from US$600 million to over US$6 billion.

In 1999, a court ordered the Marcos family to pay 23 billion pesos (US$460 million) in taxes on the estate left by dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Due to non-payment total amount has risen to 203 billion pesos because of interest and penalties imposed, according to the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Manila-based Catholic Youth group, the San Lorenzo Youth Group, criticized Marcos for dodging the issue of corruption in his address.

"President Bongbong Marcos should have discussed more about corruption, especially [since] it is the main issue that is being thrown against him and his family,” said Martin del la Cruz, a member of the group.

“We, in the San Lorenzo Catholic Youth Group, think that the president should make more public officials more accountable for their corrupt practices," he added.

