Filipino prelates urge Catholics to pray for Myanmar

Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao, president of the Philippine bishops' conference. (Photo: Ruby Thursday More)

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines [CBCP] has released a letter urging churchgoers to pray for the people of Myanmar.

The May 26 letter was in response to the “earnest appeal” for an end to violence in the Southeast Asian country issued on May 25 by Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar and archbishop of Yangon.

Cardinal Bo called for attacks on places of worship to end after four people were killed and more than eight were wounded when the Myanmar army attacked the Sacred Heart Church in Kayanthayar, near Loikaw in the east of the country.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Fighting between the army and local fighters has escalated in Kayah state in recent days.

CBCP president Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao said Philippine prelates have been following events in Myanmar since the military takeover in February.

Since the Feb. 1 coup, hundreds of protesters have been shot in the streets or detained, while simmering ethnic conflicts have erupted once more, including in Kayah state.

Every day is a day of violence and misery for these beautiful people

“We have been following in the news the very sad suffering of the people of Myanmar. Every day is a day of violence and misery for these beautiful people,” said Archbishop Valles.

He said Philippine bishops have sent a letter of support to Catholics in Myanmar assuring them of their prayers.

“This message of Cardinal Bo regarding this particular terrible act of violence committed against people gathered in a house of worship describes vividly and painfully the ongoing suffering of the people of Myanmar,” Archbishop Valles said.

He said Masses will be celebrated for Myanmar on May 30 during the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity.

“We include in all our Masses in our cathedrals and parishes a special prayer for the suffering people of Myanmar and, in particular, for the Church in Myanmar,” the prelate added.