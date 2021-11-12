Filipino prelate moves a step closer to sainthood

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila
Updated: November 12, 2021 09:04 AM GMT
Archbishop Teofilo Camomot. (Photo courtesy of the Archdiocese of Cebu)
The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has approved the "heroic virtues" of a former Philippine prelate, moving him a step closer to sainthood, according to Cebu Archdiocese.
Archbishop Teofilo Camomot served as Cebu’s auxiliary bishop from 1955 to 1958 before his death in a road accident in 1988.
He was noted for his dedication to pastoral duties, prayer and charitable work.
On Nov. 11, Cebu Archdiocese announced that the Vatican congregation had voted unanimously to advance the process of examination of the prelate’s life.
“The Archdiocese of Cebu has been notified that the Theological Commission of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints in the Vatican gave a unanimous affirmative vote [9 out of 9] to the heroic virtues of the servant of god, Archbishop Teofilo Camomot,” it said in a Facebook post.
“With this favorable outcome, the cause of beatification and canonization of Bishop Camomot will be forwarded for further examination to the Commission of Bishops and Cardinals ... Upon completion of their study, the cause will be presented to the Holy Father for his approval. Then, Bishop Camomot will be considered ‘venerable’.”
"Venerable" is the title bestowed on a deceased person in the first of three stages leading to beatification with the title “Blessed” and canonization with the title “Saint.”
Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma called on all Catholics in Cebu and the Philippines for prayers for the next stages of the sainthood process.
He reminded churchgoers not to invoke “for now” the name of the archbishop in their prayers as if he were already a saint or blessed of the Catholic Church.
Catholics in Cebu hope Archbishop Camomot will become the island's second saint.
The first was Saint Pedro Calungsod, who embarked on a Spanish mission to the Marianas Islands in 1672 with Jesuit missionary Father Diego Luis San Vitores.
They were martyred on Cebu for baptizing natives. They were canonized by Pope Benedict XVI on Oct. 21, 2012.
In October 2010, a group of religious sisters in Cebu formally petitioned for the opening of a cause for beatification and canonization of Archbishop Camomot for living a life “full of virtue.”
The petition was supported by the late Filipino Cardinal Ricardo Vidal, then archbishop of Cebu.
