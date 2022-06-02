Filipino prelate gets another top Vatican post

Cardinal Luis Tagle becomes one of the latest members of the Congregation for Divine Worship

Pope Francis speaks with Cardinal Luis Tagle at the Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis has appointed Manila's former archbishop Cardinal Luis Tagle as a member of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

Cardinal Tagle’s appointment, along with several other leading churchmen including Myanmar’s Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, was announced by the Holy See’s press office on June 1.

The Congregation for Divine Worship forms the part of the Roman Curia — the administrative institution of the Holy See — that handles most affairs relating to liturgical practices of the Latin Church and some technical matters relating to the sacraments.

​Its functions were originally exercised by the Sacred Congregation of Rites, set up in January 1588 by Pope Sixtus V. The current prefect is English Archbishop Arthur Roche, whom the pope appointed as a cardinal on May 29.

Cardinal Tagle’s appointment to the congregation was welcomed by Filipinos around the world.

“Congratulations, Your Eminence! May the Lord be with you and guide you as you undertake yet another mission for the Roman Curia,” a group of Filipino domestic workers in Italy posted on social media.

On Dec. 8, 2019, Pope Francis named Cardinal Tagle as prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, a post he still holds

Catholics living in the United States said the appointment showed yet again the pope had the utmost trust and confidence in the Filipino cardinal.

“Another appointment at the Vatican by Pope Francis? I am not surprised given his [Tagle’s] humility and love for the Church,” Arlyn Reyes from New York told UCA News.

On Dec. 8, 2019, Pope Francis named Cardinal Tagle as prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, a post he still holds.

He is also the first Filipino to be afforded the title of cardinal-bishop, the highest rank within the College of Cardinals.

Latest News