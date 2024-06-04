News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Filipino prelate extends aid to volcano eruption victims

Eruption of Mount Kanlaon, an active volcano on Negros Island, has impacted 23,622 residents in five villages in Canlaon City
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon City on June 4, a day after the volcano erupted.

Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon City on June 4, a day after the volcano erupted. (Photo: AFP)

Ronald O. Reyes
Published: June 04, 2024 10:18 AM GMT
Updated: June 04, 2024 11:11 AM GMT

A Catholic bishop in the Philippines has offered help as thousands were ordered to evacuate after a volcano eruption in a thickly populated central province on June 3.

Mount Kanlaon, an active volcano on Negros Island, erupted, sending a three-mile tall (five-kilometer) hot volcanic ash and gas column into the sky, impacting around 23,622 residents in five villages in Canlaon City.

“Let us not succumb to fear, but instead place our trust in God and focus on the safety and well-being of our families and communities,” said Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos City, which falls under Canlaon City.

We pledge our support and assistance, embodying the Church’s mission to serve those in need, the bishop noted in a special message on June 4.

“Your contributions, reflecting the spirit of Christian charity, will bring relief to many,” he said.

As of June 4, Mount Kanlaon, one of 24 seismically active volcanoes in the archipelago, remains under Alert Level 2 after its increased unrest, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

During an emergency meeting on June 4, Canlaon City Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas said the administration had ordered mandatory evacuation, suspended classes and work, and closed down the tourism industry in the city.

“Our primary goal here is to ensure the safety of our people,” he said during the meeting.

The provincial health office has asked the residents to wear face masks as ash fall particles and sulfur from the volcano can cause respiratory illnesses.

According to the Phivolcs, the eruption was preceded by a relatively strong volcano-tectonic earthquake with reports of coarse ashfall and sulfurous odors in communities on the mountain's western slopes.

Army and rescue personnel have been deployed and at least 40,000 food packs from the social welfare department were distributed to the five villages -- Pula, Masulog, Malaiba, Lumapao, and Linuthangan --  on Negros Island, the fourth most populous island in the Catholic-majority nation.

The civil aviation department has reported the cancellation of more than 60 flights overnight, affecting over 5,000 passengers.

With an elevation of 8,086 feet (2,465 meters) above sea level,  Mount Kanlaon last erupted on Dec. 20, 2017. Its earliest recorded eruption dates back to 1866.

In the Mount Pinatubo eruption in April 1991, about 847 people perished and 10,000 others were displaced.

Volcano eruptions and earthquakes in the country are caused by its location along the Ring of Fire, a path along the Pacific Ocean approximately 40,000 kilometers (24,900 miles), where 75 percent of volcanoes -- more than 450 volcanoes -- are located.

