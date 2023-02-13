News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipino prelate appointed member of Vatican dicastery

Many expect Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma to serve as the voice of minorities at the Dicastery for Culture and Education

Filipino prelate appointed member of Vatican dicastery

Archbishop Jose Palma. (Photo: UCAN files)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: February 13, 2023 11:16 AM GMT

Updated: February 13, 2023 11:54 AM GMT

Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Jose Palma of Cebu as a member of the newly-established Dicastery for Culture and Education.

“This symbolized the pope’s trust not only in the archbishop but in every Filipino,” Cebu Archdiocese said in a statement while announcing the appointment on Feb. 12. 

The dicastery under the Roman Curia was formed through the merger of the Congregation for Catholic Education and the former Pontifical Council for Culture, where Archbishop Palma previously served as a member.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The dicastery works to promote culture and enhance cultural heritage. Its education section deals with fundamental principles of education regarding Catholic and ecclesiastical institutions, as published Church documents show.

Some priests in the archdiocese said Archbishop Palma would serve as the voice of minorities in the Vatican.

"There are so many cultural minorities in the Philippines. We hope Archbishop Palma will bring to the body his experience with cultural minorities here,” Father Mhar Balili from the archdiocese told reporters.

The dicastery is headed by Portuguese Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, who was appointed as its prefect last September.

A group of catechists in the capital Manila praised the pope for appointing Archbishop Palma.

With his experience, the Vatican can now put forth guidelines for cultural minorities, Manila catechist Silvia Paredes told UCA News

“We need to disseminate faith by opening doors of culture,” Paredes said.

A human rights group fighting for indigenous people urged the archbishop to highlight the abuses of the Lumads, an indigenous people in Mindanao, whose ancestral lands are allegedly grabbed by private corporations.

“Our Lumads are continuously deprived of their ancestral lands. Certainly, they need to be protected,” James Cruz, a member of Karapatan, an alliance of human rights organizations, told UCA News.

Archbishop Palma has been heading the country’s biggest archdiocese since Oct. 15, 2010, replacing the late Cardinal Ricardo Vidal, who served as Cebu’s archbishop for 29 years.

Earlier, Archbishop Palma served as vice president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines from Dec. 1, 2009, to July 11, 2011.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Papuan Catholics chip in with aid for quake victims Papuan Catholics chip in with aid for quake victims
The Church is alive in Arabia: Former apostolic vicar The Church is alive in Arabia: Former apostolic vicar
Indonesian university honors Vatican official for interfaith dialogue Indonesian university honors Vatican official for interfaith dialogue
Christian families forcibly evicted from Laos village Christian families forcibly evicted from Laos village
Filipino prelate appointed member of Vatican dicastery Filipino prelate appointed member of Vatican dicastery
Cardinal Charles Bo renews call for peace in Myanmar Cardinal Charles Bo renews call for peace in Myanmar
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo

Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo

In a land area of 2,687.8 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole Province of Sulu and the entire

Read more
Diocese of Manokwari-Sorong

Diocese of Manokwari-Sorong

The diocese of Manokwari-Sorong is located in West Papua province. It covers an area of 111.835 square kilometers, with

Read more
Diocese of Mannar

Diocese of Mannar

The diocese stretches over a land area of 3,952.1 square kilometers. "Mannar" means "deer river" or "silt river."

Read more
Archdiocese of Karachi

Archdiocese of Karachi

Karachi is the largest city, main seaport and the financial capital of Pakistan. Locally known as"the city of lights",

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.