News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipino nuns deplore ‘terror financing’ charge

By charging the nuns the state wanted to send a 'chilling warning' to dissenters in the Catholic Church, says a bishop

The Rural Missionaries of the Philippines and their allies protest extrajudicial killings at a 2018 rally

The Rural Missionaries of the Philippines and their allies protest extrajudicial killings at a 2018 rally. (Courtesy of the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines / Malu Maniquis)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: August 19, 2022 09:45 AM GMT

Updated: August 19, 2022 11:59 AM GMT

Catholic nuns from a missionary religious order in the Philippines have denounced a criminal charge by the state accusing them of financing terrorism and violating the country’s anti-terrorism law.

The nuns from the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines (RMP) issued a statement on Aug. 18 to denounce the criminal charge filed by the Department of Justice three days ago.

The statement says the nuns have been forced to defend their position as the allegation of terror financing was the “demonization” of their missions in the Philippines.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“All these allegations and charges were not based on solid evidence and had demonized the works of our religious congregation,” the nuns said in a statement.

The case has affected their works in the Catholic Church, particularly their presence in farming and fishing villages, they said.

“The accusations have negatively affected our various ministries in sustainable agriculture, education, health, environment protection, and defense of humans. When our fight for the common good is at stake, especially the interests and rights of the poor and the marginalized, we must speak,” they added.

The Department of Justice filed a criminal charge against 16 individuals, including five nuns from the congregation, for a non-bailable offense of allegedly giving and soliciting funds for the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), on Aug. 15.

The justice department earlier said that the sisters failed to refute the allegations and charges against them which led the prosecutor to believe there was probable cause to indict them of the charge.

The RMP nuns, however, said their indictment was part of government repression to silence dissenters, particularly critics of two political families accused of massive human rights violations.

“This is part of the worsening state of repression against human rights defenders, especially those who are against the policies of two former Presidents Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., and Rodrigo Dutere… Why is the government- especially from Duterte to Marcos, Jr., hell-bent on using all resources at its disposal to shut down the congregating for good?” the religious sisters asked.

The sisters expressed their concern about the alleged concocted testimonies of two former members of the NPA who testified that their congregation had been helping terrorists.

“In exchange for her mother’s release, she (one of the government’s witnesses and former NPA member) executed a spurious statement accusing RMP members of channeling funds to the CPP-NPA,” they said.

The nuns also noted that the method of extracting information from purported former communist members was a technique of the former [Duterte] administration against its critics.

“The Marcos, Jr’s government is using the same playbook by predecessor [Rodrigo] Duterte by demonizing legal democratic organizations such as RMP which provide much-needed services to the people and putting its members in direct harm’s way,” the statement said.

The nuns termed the allegation of terrorist financing as “preposterous” as they claimed that “all our projects and activities are well-documented, reported and accounted for.”

Bishop Arturo Bastes, retired bishop of the Sorsogon Diocese said that by charging the nuns the state intended to send a “chilling warning” to silence Marcos and Duterte dissenters in the Catholic Church.

“The message is very clear. Those who want to criticize the present [Marcos] administration should think twice or suffer the consequence of facing criminal prosecution,” Bishop Bastes told UCA News.

Catholics have also expressed dismay over the charging of the nuns.

“How can I say something against Marcos if priests and nuns are being threatened to go to jail? If religious congregations are charged, they can afford lawyers. But an ordinary employee like me can’t afford it,” Manila parishioner Rommel Ducut told UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church appeals donors to help displaced in Myanmar Church appeals donors to help displaced in Myanmar
570 priests and nuns succumbed to Covid-19 in India 570 priests and nuns succumbed to Covid-19 in India
SIGNIS World Congress stresses media role in conflict resolutions SIGNIS World Congress stresses media role in conflict resolutions
What does a charter draft by sadhus reveal about new India? What does a charter draft by sadhus reveal about new India?
Filipino nuns deplore ‘terror financing’ charge Filipino nuns deplore ‘terror financing’ charge
Mixed reactions in Sri Lanka to likely return of Rajapaksa Mixed reactions in Sri Lanka to likely return of Rajapaksa
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Putins apocalyptic goals

Putin’s apocalyptic goals

A mission to "end history" as we’ve known it

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.