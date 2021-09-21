X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipino nuns angry over billion-dollar health scam

Saint Scholastica sisters stage protest, ring bells calling for Duterte to quit over alleged graft in Health Dept

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: September 21, 2021 09:12 AM GMT

Updated: September 21, 2021 10:16 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest attacks Duterte, Pacquiao for being pro-death

Sep 17, 2021
2

Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges

Sep 17, 2021
3

Baptist pastor shot dead in Myanmar

Sep 20, 2021
4

Covid locks down two convents in the Philippines

Sep 17, 2021
5

Sri Lankan Church asks to probe monk's worry about attack

Sep 17, 2021
6

Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?

Sep 21, 2021
7

Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout

Sep 20, 2021
8

Indonesian Christian YouTuber 'tortured in detention'

Sep 20, 2021
9

People fleeing Myanmar in lurch in India’s Mizoram state

Sep 17, 2021
10

Vaccinated Philippine prelates contract Covid-19

Sep 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Filipino nuns angry over billion-dollar health scam

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte receives a Covid-19 vaccination from Secretary of Health Francisco Duque in Manila in May. (Photo: AFP)

Nuns in the Philippines staged a protest outside their school in Quezon City in Manila calling on President Rodrigo Duterte to resign over a billion-dollar healthcare scandal.

Wearing face masks and face shields, up to 30  Saint Scholastica sisters, a Benedictine congregation, said the protest outside Saint Scholastica College on Sept. 20 was to voice disapproval at the way Duterte was running the country.

They said they had to speak out over the US$1.3 billion corruption scandal in the Health Department.

They also staged a noise barrage by ringing church bells to let the public know of their disdain for the present administration.

“Duterte needs to be held accountable … Corruption needs to end,” said one of the sisters who wished to remain anonymous.

The nuns accused Duterte of turning a blind eye to the alleged misappropriation of 67.3 billion pesos in funding to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

As chief executive of all branches of government, he is accountable for the people’s money

Duterte has dismissed the allegations by pointing to a Commission on Audit report which said they are fabricated.

“It’s impossible for someone to steal 67.3 million pesos,” Duterte told reporters on Aug. 16 soon after the allegations were made.

But the Benedictine sisters demanded that officials implicated in the scandal be held accountable, including Duterte.

“As chief executive of all branches of government, he is accountable for the people’s money,” one nun told UCA News.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The protest also marked the 49th anniversary of the declaration of martial law in the Philippines.

On Sept. 21, 1972, former president Ferdinand Marcos signed Proclamation No. 1081 placing the entire Philippines under martial law and kicking off nearly 10 years of rights violations against his opponents.

“Never again to dictatorship! Onward with our struggle for true democracy,” stated a placard held by one nun.

Many of Duterte’s opponents liken his administration to that of Marcos, citing the war on drugs and alleged suppression and killing of Duterte’s critics.

As such, churchgoers and the school’s alumni called the sisters brave for staging the protest.

“It is really brave of them considering Duterte has been attacking the Catholic Church left and right.” Manila parishioner Jenny Oliva told UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

MRC to lead joint study of Mekong River Basin
MRC to lead joint study of Mekong River Basin
Catholics strengthen pandemic front line in Vietnam
Catholics strengthen pandemic front line in Vietnam
Indonesian Catholics pray for peace in Afghanistan
Indonesian Catholics pray for peace in Afghanistan
Malaysian transgender activist arrested in Thailand
Malaysian transgender activist arrested in Thailand
Food shortage hits Lao villagers amid Covid-19 lockdown
Food shortage hits Lao villagers amid Covid-19 lockdown
Endless nightmare of Philippine martial law
Endless nightmare of Philippine martial law
Support Us

Latest News

Pope jokes 'some wanted me dead' after surgery: report
Sep 21, 2021
India's Congress party plays Dalit card to ruffle BJP
Sep 21, 2021
Bangladeshi indigenous people protest grabbing of cremation site
Sep 21, 2021
Filipino nuns angry over billion-dollar health scam
Sep 21, 2021
MRC to lead joint study of Mekong River Basin
Sep 21, 2021
Catholics strengthen pandemic front line in Vietnam
Sep 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India's Congress party plays Dalit card to ruffle BJP
Sep 21, 2021
Endless nightmare of Philippine martial law
Sep 21, 2021
Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?
Sep 21, 2021
What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
Sep 20, 2021
How Vietnamese immigrants have spread the Kingdom of God
Sep 20, 2021

Features

Korean Church offers love and care to migrant communities
Sep 21, 2021
Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout
Sep 20, 2021
Thirsty poor attacked for drinking water in Pakistan
Sep 20, 2021
Cardinal who defied communism beatified in Poland
Sep 16, 2021
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope sees no alternative to synodality as the way forward for the Church

Pope sees no alternative to synodality as the way forward for the Church

Religious schools in Africa between conflict and dialogue

Religious schools in Africa: between conflict and dialogue
Turkey plays its Islam card in Africa

Turkey plays its "Islam" card in Africa
US sisters push for COVID19 vaccination as health care staff face burnout

US sisters push for COVID-19 vaccination as health care staff face burnout
At the Table of the Lord

At the Table of the Lord
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 21 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 21 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist
Lord, grant me the grace to accept Your invitation to follow Your Son, Jesus

Lord, grant me the grace to accept Your invitation to follow Your Son, Jesus
Apostle Matthew pray for us

Apostle Matthew pray for us

St. Matthew, Apostle | Saint of the Day

St. Matthew, Apostle | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.