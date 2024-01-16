Filipino Muslims decry Child Jesus in Islamic attire

Performance by Cebu Technological University students at Santo Niño festival invites wrath of Moro ethnolinguistic group

Cebu Technological University students perform while holding an image of Child Jesus at Santo Niño festival on Jan. 12. (Photo: Fiesta TV)

The Muslim community in the Philippines has expressed its ire over the depiction of Child Jesus in Islamic attire at the historic Santo Niño festival in the Catholic-majority nation.

A dance troupe from the Cebu Technological University (CTU) surprised devotees at the 459th festival celebration with a ritual dance depicting Child Jesus in the attire of the Moro people.

“This cultural misappropriation and misrepresentation are a clear manifestation of cultural and religious insensitivity,” said Robert Alonto, commissioner of the Bangsamoro Cultural Preservation Commission, in a statement posted on social media on Jan. 13.

The Moro are a Muslim ethnolinguistic group of people who are natives of the autonomous Bangsamoro region. They form the largest non-Christian population in the Philippines.

"The Moros of Ranao, nay the Muslims of the Bangsamoro, do not participate in the festivity celebrating a folk Christian tradition honoring a saint of 'god,'" Alonto said.

He further added that "the cultural and religious tradition of celebrating the Sto. Niño is for the Christians and not for us.”

The CTU dance group performed the “Singkil,” a popular dance of Muslim royalty originating from the Maranao people of Lake Lanao, in Muslim-dominated southern Philippines.

Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, chief minister of the Bangsamoro government, also slammed the performance, calling it “grossly inappropriate and culturally insensitive."

"We also believe that such expressions should come with genuine sensitivity and deep understanding of the unique and vibrant Bangsamoro cultural context," Ebrahim said in a statement.

Cebu Mayor Michael Rama, who acts as chairman of the festival, issued a public apology after the criticism.

“Apology is precious... To the Muslim community, I apologize,” Rama told reporters in Cebu on Jan. 15.

Later, the university also expressed its regret over staging the controversial performance.

The Catholic-led “Sinulog” is a popular ritual prayer dance honoring the Señor Santo Niño or the Child Jesus in Cebu, the nation's first Spanish settlement where the Roman Catholic mission was founded.

After Philippine independence in 1946, the Moros wanted self-rule rather than join a predominantly Christian Philippines. The region saw decades-long insurgency until the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao was set up in 2018.

