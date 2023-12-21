News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Philippines

Filipino LGBT Catholics welcome Vatican's same-sex blessing

Move is hailed as a progressive step towards inclusivity in the Catholic Church

Members and supporters of the LGBT community take part in the Metro Manila Pride March in Pasay, Philippines on June 25, 2022. (Photo:AFP/Getty Images)

By Ronald O. Reyes

Published: December 21, 2023 07:01 AM GMT

Updated: December 21, 2023 07:10 AM GMT

Catholics advocating the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) communities in the Philippines have welcomed a Vatican declaration that allows priests to administer pastoral blessing to same-sex couples.

It’s a good step towards recognizing the community's needs, said Gio Costuna, 23, a member of an LGBTQ Pride group in Tacloban City in the central Philippines. 

“This is a good step by the Catholic Church knowing their stance towards LGBT+ couples who seek marriage. I hope this is the beginning of a more inclusive Church in the coming years,” he said.

The nuanced declaration allows Catholic priests to extend pastoral blessing to same-sex couples, making clear that it must be done without any implication of marriage. 

The doctrinal declaration titled "Fiducia Supplicans"("Supplicating Trust") comes from the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. It was published on Dec. 18, with approval from Pope Francis.

Costuna said it may take several years for the Church to provide for all needs of the LGBTQ community, "but this one is a nice step.”

"The document aims to guide priests on the pastoral care of same-sex people"

Church officials explained that the Vatican document does not change the Catholic doctrine on marriage, which sees it as the inseparable union of an adult male and female for the divine call of procreation.

Church leaders say the document aims to guide priests on the pastoral care of same-sex people and it does not make any doctrinal change on marriage and family.

Yet, many people like a 31-year-old Filipino educator, see it as “a progressive step towards inclusivity."

It shows the Church's "acceptance and understanding regarding the long-term controversies on human sexuality, morality, and tradition,” said the educator and an LGBTQ member, who asked not to publish his name.

He said the move also "unfastens a democratic and broader discourse on evolving social norms, which may free us from dogmatic, condemnatory, and exclusive mindsets.”

Wendell Astrero, 48, and a member of the LGBTQ community in Palo, a town in Leyte province, said the Church was playing on the “safe side.”

“LGBT people are very vocal about their so-called rights. They even use social media as their platform for airing their claims,” Astrero said.

"More LGBT Filipinos will come forward"

Redemptorist Father Ferderiz Bacong Cantiller, his congregation's vocation promoter, said he has been blessing same-sex partners “all the time in the confessional,” even before this Vatican declaration.

“The intention [of the Vatican declaration]' is to clarify it more and give clear guidance” to priests he told UCA News.

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, who heads the national bishops’ conference said the Vatican declaration is self-explanatory and “is clear in its content and intent.”

The unique value of this document is that “… it offers a specific and innovative contribution to the pastoral meaning of blessings, permitting a broadening and enrichment of the classical understanding of blessing,” David said in a statement on his official Facebook profile.

Crescencio Agbayani Jr., who ministers to the Quezon City-based LGBTS Christian Church Inc., said after the Vatican declaration that more LGBT Filipinos will come forward for “a holy union” despite opposition from the Catholic Church.

“For me, I will have more [LGBTQ couples who will ask for a marriage blessing],” he said in a social media post.

Agbayani claimed to have blessed about 6,000 same-sex unions in the Philippines and other Asian nations since 2006. 

He said his Church will continue to push for marriage equality and the legalization of same-sex marriage.

