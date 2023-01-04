News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipino Jesuit University wins world debating competition

The Ateneo de Manila team beat the world's top universities like Harvard and Oxford to win their first title

Filipino Jesuit University wins world debating competition

The grand final of the World Universities Debating Championship in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: Ateneo Debate Society)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 04, 2023 09:54 AM GMT

Updated: January 04, 2023 10:33 AM GMT

Debaters from the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippines won the World Universities Debating Championship for the first time in the history of the Southeast Asian nation.

The Filipino debaters beat the world’s top universities including Harvard University and Oxford University on their way to victory in the championship, dubbed World Debate Olympics, at Madrid, Spain held from Dec. 27 to Jan. 4.   

In the grand final the Ateneo de Manila team, composed of David Africa and Tobi Leung, faced off against teams from the Princeton University of the United States, Sofia University of Bulgaria, and the Tel Aviv University of Israel.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The teams argued whether it was preferable to have “a world where all individuals have a strong belief in Ubuntu- a philosophical belief which literally means “I am because we are.”

The Philippine debaters argued in the Opposition saying that people’s identities were not shaped by, and their obligations were not primarily owed to their communities.

Former Philippine debater and law professor Kristina Sales told UCA News that the championship followed the British Parliamentary format and debaters had only 15 to 30 minutes to prepare for their speeches.

“What is being tested in parliamentary format debates is the ability of the debaters to formulate arguments based on good matter or evidence and very strong logic. They should be able to communicate their arguments very well to adjudicators who assume the role of average reasonable persons,” Sales added.

The Jesuit University hailed the “historic win.”

“The Ateneo Debate Society are World Champions as they won the World Universities Debating Championship (WUDC) held in Madrid, Spain. This is the Philippines' first-ever title in the competition's 43-year history,” the Ateneo said in an online post.

The university also congratulated Africa and Leung, both holding majors in Mathematics, for securing spots among the top 10 best speakers in the world.

“Leung and Africa were awarded as the 2nd and 8th best speakers of the world, respectively. Leung attained the highest best-speaker position that a Filipino has ever held in WUDC history,” the university added.

The country’s academic community has congratulated the debaters for their success.

“Super-duper wow! What an awesome feat! Congratulations, Ateneo! You have brought so much honor to our country. Mabuhay kayo!,” law professor Arlene Maneja told UCA News.

The country’s Department of Education congratulated the team for conquering a “seemingly unreachable dream.”

“Thank you, Ateneo de Manila University. Once again, you have put the Philippines on the map as one of the best countries in the world to win this prestigious tournament,” Department of Education Undersecretary Kris Ablan said in a statement.

The Catholics Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) also sent its blessing and wishes to the team urging more Catholic school students to engage in debate as a mode to seek the truth.

“Every debate is for the truth. Debate is a format in order for people to understand, to drive us closer to the truth. In debates, ideas are tested. Concepts are not taken for granted easily because we need the best ideas to stand out. Debating is truth-seeking,” Father Donald San Juan, the CBCP youth commission executive secretary, told UCA News.

Father San Juan said the debate should be promoted to all Catholic schools to develop critical and communication skills among students.

The Ateneo de Manila University is a member of the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines, a national association of Catholic Education Institutions in the Philippines with 1,484 member schools.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Caritas offers warm clothes as cold spell hits Bangladesh Caritas offers warm clothes as cold spell hits Bangladesh
Indonesia to clamp down on child porn Indonesia to clamp down on child porn
Death sentence upheld for Indonesian teacher for rape Death sentence upheld for Indonesian teacher for rape
Filipino Jesuit University wins world debating competition Filipino Jesuit University wins world debating competition
Pakistan Catholics hail appointment of first nuncio to UAE Pakistan Catholics hail appointment of first nuncio to UAE
Cambodia begs to be different with Covid-19-hit China Cambodia begs to be different with Covid-19-hit China
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Phan Thiet

Diocese of Phan Thiet

Phan Thiet diocese's territory covers the whole civil province of Binh Thuan with 7,799.4 square kilometers. The

Read more
Diocese of Kaohsiung

Diocese of Kaohsiung

The diocese of Kaohsiung covers 5,721.8674 square kilometers and includes Kaohsiung City and the counties of Kaohsiung

Read more
Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

There are 22 civil districts in the diocese in an area of 222,236 square kilometres. The diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Read more
Diocese of Linyi

Diocese of Linyi

Linyi Diocese covers 3 districts (Hedong, Lanshan and Luozhuang) and 9 counties (Cangshan, Fei, Junan, Linshu, Mengyin,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.