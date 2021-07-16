X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipino health groups oppose waste-to-energy bill

President Duterte is urged to ensure 'dirty technologies' continue to be banned

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 16, 2021 09:34 AM GMT

Updated: July 16, 2021 09:41 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry

Jul 14, 2021
3

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
4

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
5

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
6

Fed up, but still Catholic

Jul 14, 2021
7

Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination

Jul 14, 2021
8

Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition

Jul 15, 2021
9

Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat

Jul 14, 2021
10

Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments

Jul 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Filipino health groups oppose waste-to-energy bill

Activists from Filipino environmental group EcoWaste Coalition hold a protest rally to oppose a bill that seeks to lift a ban on incinerators for disposal of medical waste. (Photo: EcoWaste Coalition Facebook page) 

Public health groups in the Philippines have joined environmental groups to oppose a bill that seeks to lift a nearly two-decade ban on incinerators for disposal of medical waste in order to produce energy from garbage.

The groups have urged the government of President Rodrigo Duterte to uphold the country’s Clear Air Act 1999 and to ensure that “dirty technologies” such as waste-to-energy garbage incinerators continue to be banned.   

The Philippine parliament is debating the proposed Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Act, which the government says will help solve a garbage problem that has intensified during the pandemic.

The law seeks to amend the Republic Act 8749 or the Clean Air Act of 1999 and aims to allow the use of any WTE technology, including incineration, as long as it does not produce poisonous or toxic fumes, Philippines New Agency reported.

Environmental and health groups have opposed the bill claiming the move to revive incinerators are not only unnecessary but pose dangers to public health and environment.

“Medical waste incinerators have been banned for 18 years in the country in compliance with the Clean Air Act. The present Covid-19 pandemic brought a surge in biomedical waste challenging waste management programs in the country. Yet incineration is definitely not an option. This demonstrates that we do not need dirty and very costly technologies which cause more harm to our health and climate,” Dr. Paula Sta. Maria of Philippine College of Physicians said in a statement on July 16. 

Allowing again the use of incinerators will undermine years of hard work in pushing for safe and effective ecological solid waste management solutions

“We need to rally to protect the integrity of the air that we breathe since our primary survival depends on it. We need to have a healthy environment, free of toxins and pollutants to win the battle against Covid-19 and other unforeseen public health concerns,” she added.

The Philippines banned municipal and medical waste incineration with the Republic Act 8749 or Clean Air Act of 1999. In compliance with the law, the Department of Health phased out and banned the use of medical waste incineration on July 16, 2003. 

Dr. Maricar Limpin from Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) Philippines warned that the revival of incinerators would damage what the country has achieved in safe and effective waste management.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Allowing again the use of incinerators will undermine years of hard work in pushing for safe and effective ecological solid waste management solutions in our cities and healthcare facilities. Incinerators are very costly to operate and it will promote further production of garbage to make it economically viable. We should focus on waste prevention and minimization, and not through dirty technological solutions,” Limpin said.

Related News

She strongly urged President Duterte to veto these toxic bills and instead push for priority laws that will further improve public healthcare and environment.

According to the pollution watchdog EcoWaste Coalition, there are various bills lodged in Congress that aim to amend the law which would then allow the promotion and use of incinerators, disguised as waste-to-energy technologies. 

"[The] Waste-to-Energy bill would defeat the purpose of the Clean Air Act and must be junked immediately by the 18th Congress," Alien Lucero, national coordinator of the EcoWaste Coalition, said in a recent statement.

"What we need is strong political will among our leaders and the government's sincerity in addressing environmental issues such as excessive waste production and disposal." 

Also Read

Nine dead after boats capsize in Indonesian storm
Nine dead after boats capsize in Indonesian storm
Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Indonesia overtakes India as Asia's Covid-19 epicenter
Indonesia overtakes India as Asia's Covid-19 epicenter
Timor-Leste schools to reopen after lengthy closure
Timor-Leste schools to reopen after lengthy closure
Philippine diocese fights 'smart city' plan
Philippine diocese fights 'smart city' plan
Vietnam bishops offer emergency aid to Covid-19 victims
Vietnam bishops offer emergency aid to Covid-19 victims

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

A tide of intolerance and violence sweeps Asia
Jul 16, 2021
Dismissed Indian nun argues her case in court
Jul 16, 2021
Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021
Nine dead after boats capsize in Indonesian storm
Jul 16, 2021
Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
Filipino health groups oppose waste-to-energy bill
Jul 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021
Young activists in firing line as Thailand's Covid strategy fails
Jul 16, 2021
Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021

Features

Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
Bowled over: Christian cricket brings harmony in Pakistan
Jul 15, 2021
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Financial watchdog gives Vatican high marks for 2020

Financial watchdog gives Vatican high marks for 2020
Brazilian bishops call for impartial probe into health scandals

Brazilian bishops call for impartial probe into health scandals
Pope Francis announces a requiem for the Old Latin Mass

Pope Francis announces a requiem for the Old Latin Mass
Prayer another form of love

Prayer, another form of love
Pope modifies norms regarding use of 1962 Roman Missal

Pope modifies norms regarding use of 1962 Roman Missal
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to remain faithful to You in every situation

Lord, help me to remain faithful to You in every situation
Lord, strengthen those who work among the indigenous

Lord, strengthen those who work among the indigenous
Servant of God Francis Garces and Companions | Saint of the Day

Servant of God Francis Garces and Companions | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.