Filipino group writes to pope over ‘corruption’ in diocese

A group of lay Catholics from the Philippines have written an open letter addressing various individuals and entities including Pope Francis seeking an end to alleged “corrupt practices” in Lucena Diocese.

The group, identifying itself as the Lay Initiative Team, Ordinary Catholics, addressed their June 27 letter to Pope Francis, the Diocese of Lucena, Apostolic Nuncio, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), Dicasteries of Rome, all bishops and clergy, and fellow Catholic Christians all over the world.

“We aim for the truth, justice, transparency, and accountability” in the diocese, the letter read.

Earlier, on June 18, dozens of members of the group organized a prayer rally and marched in front of the Apostolic Nunciature in the capital Manila, 133 kilometers from Lucena city, to draw attention to their demands.

Ann Talabong, a leader of the group, claimed the platform is a voluntary forum of professionals, religious organizations, ordinary churchgoers, laymen, workers, farmers, fisherfolks, and LGBTQ community members.

There is no priest in the group, she said.

The group strongly opposes various corrupt practices prevalent in the diocese such as "alleged extravagant lifestyle of clergy and religious, rotten sermons, very expensive payment for sacraments, dictatorship of Church leaders, and involvement of priests in businesses and illegal activities like gambling," she claimed.

“We have all the evidence to back this up. Some of those have been public knowledge as well… Thus, what you call accusations [which are true] are not new to the Diocese at all,” the group said in the letter.

Talabong said they first wrote to Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown in January 2023 and again in December of that year to the Vatican’s dicasteries to seek attention to their demands, but they were “ignored.”

“We act on our own volition and decision, faith and conviction out of love for the church," she added.

Lucena Diocese issued a statement on June 18 dismissing allegations from the group.

The statement signed by diocesan chancellor Father Orson Ornedo said the group’s purpose “is not to pray for but to malign the clergy and the bishop of the diocese with general and baseless accusations.”

Ornedo said the diocese has decided “to consider this incident with pastoral charity and Christian optimism just as shepherds ought to listen to their flock, perceive their unvoiced questions, and understand more clearly their needs.”

In the June 27 letter, the group brushed aside what it called a “dismissive, unapologetic” response of the diocese over allegations of “corrupt practices.”

It has also expressed shock that the apostolic nuncio “has not reached out to us even though we left our letters, contact number, and email to his office.”

“We are truly for the desired cleansing, purification and renewal of the Church. We believe and we are truly convinced that we are doing this for the good of the whole Church,” it said.

The diocese said that it highly encourages the members of our ecclesial community to direct their grievances or concerns through “appropriate channels” so that the same can be “adequately, properly, and promptly addressed.”