X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipino cop convicted of killing mother, son

Jonel Nuezca to serve up to 40 years on each count following a crime caught on camera that shocked the nation

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: August 26, 2021 08:06 AM GMT

Updated: August 26, 2021 09:45 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic church demolished despite protests in Pakistan

Aug 25, 2021
2

Cardinal's land case has major implications for Indian Church

Aug 23, 2021
3

Afghan Christians told to stay home to avoid Taliban persecution

Aug 23, 2021
4

ASEAN under fire for inviting Myanmar junta representative

Aug 23, 2021
5

Filipinos urge Pacquiao to forget boxing, presidency

Aug 23, 2021
6

Justice sought after Catholic journalist assaulted in Bangladesh

Aug 23, 2021
7

Outrage as Thai police torture and kill drug suspect

Aug 25, 2021
8

Timor-Leste's health system 'faces collapse'

Aug 25, 2021
9

Taliban's rise likely to benefit India's pro-Hindu BJP

Aug 24, 2021
10

Indonesian police arrest Christian YouTuber for blasphemy 

Aug 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Filipino cop convicted of killing mother, son

A mugshot of Jonel Nuezca, the former police officer who shot dead his two neighbors, a mother and her son, in Tarlac in the Philippines. (Photo courtesy of Paniqui Municipal Police Station)

A court in the Philippines has jailed a former policeman for murdering a woman and her son during an altercation last year.

Jonel Nuezca was sentenced on Aug. 26 to serve 20-40 years for each count of murder by a regional trial court in Tarlac, north of Manila.

The court also ordered Nuezca to pay 952,560 pesos (US$19,000) to the family of victims Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, whom he shot in December 2020 in a crime that shocked the nation.

Nuezca had tried to arrest his neighbor Frank Gregorio for firing an air cannon made out of bamboo. A heated argument broke out and Nuezca opened fire when Sonya Gregorio intervened.

Footage of the shooting taken by another neighbor and shared on social media showed the off-duty policeman shooting Sonya Gregorio while she was on the ground and then walking off with his daughter.

The policeman reportedly said, “Son of a bitch, you want me to finish you off now?” before killing the victims.

No one is above the law and your firearms are meant to protect and not to harm or kill the people you ought to protect and serve

His conviction, nine months after his arrest, was considered swift justice in the Philippines, where cases often take 5-10 years to pass through the judicial system.

Father Diogenes Encarnacion of Digos Diocese in Davao province said the case should serve as a warning to policemen who think they are above the law.

“May this case bring you fear that in the end justice will prevail. No one is above the law and your firearms are meant to protect and not to harm or kill the people you ought to protect and serve,” Father Encarnacion told UCA News.

“Police [officers] should not be breakers of the law; rather, they should uphold it. Your effectivity is not based on the number of people that you kill but on the number of lives you protect.” 

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

According to government figures, police killings in the Philippines have increased by 50 percent since the Covid-19 lockdowns began in April 2020, with almost 7,500 people killed by the end of July 2021.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Poverty worsens as contagion batters Thailand
Poverty worsens as contagion batters Thailand
Scars of Papua conflict weigh on Indonesia's vaccine drive
Scars of Papua conflict weigh on Indonesia's vaccine drive
State lauds Vietnam's religions for fighting Covid-19
State lauds Vietnam's religions for fighting Covid-19
Cambodia extends harsh restrictions to combat Delta variant
Cambodia extends harsh restrictions to combat Delta variant
Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups
Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups
Solidarity marks Rohingya genocide anniversary in Myanmar
Solidarity marks Rohingya genocide anniversary in Myanmar
Support Us

Latest News

Pope meets genocide survivor who inspired his Iraq trip
Aug 27, 2021
Pope names Salesian nun interim secretary of dicastery
Aug 27, 2021
Church mourns death of New Delhi's Syro-Malankara bishop
Aug 27, 2021
German bishop skeptical about exempting priests from celibacy
Aug 27, 2021
Poverty worsens as contagion batters Thailand
Aug 27, 2021
Sri Lankan religious leaders decry police statement
Aug 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Unwinnable 20-year Afghan war brought only human suffering
Aug 27, 2021
Communication challenges and opportunities for Asian Church
Aug 26, 2021
Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups
Aug 26, 2021
Moral depravity runs deep in Pakistani society
Aug 25, 2021
Kindness overflows in Vietnam hospital for Covid patients
Aug 25, 2021

Features

Skewed sex ratio leads to dubious marriages in India
Aug 26, 2021
Tears and fears over church demolition in Pakistan
Aug 26, 2021
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Aug 25, 2021
Daughter's sacrifice brings hope to Indonesian family
Aug 25, 2021
Kandhamal riots seared in memory of India's Christians
Aug 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis attitude adjustment program is gaining traction

Pope Francis' "attitude adjustment program" is gaining traction
There are no devils left in hell they are all in Rwanda Missionary 1994

‘There are no devils left in hell – they are all in Rwanda’ – Missionary 1994
Climate crisis displacement and solidarity

Climate crisis, displacement and solidarity
How the pandemic is challenging Catholic theology

How the pandemic is challenging Catholic theology
Kng and Ratzinger opposite but complementary paths to Jesus

Küng and Ratzinger: opposite, but complementary paths to Jesus
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the purity of mind and heart in all our words and action

Lord, grant us the purity of mind and heart in all our words and action
Jesus our Lord, listen to the prayers of all the mothers

Jesus our Lord, listen to the prayers of all the mothers
Saint Monica | Saint of the Day

Saint Monica | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.