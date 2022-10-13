Filipino collectors parade vintage cars for Blessed Mother

Marian devotees take innovative approach to preserving Holy Rosary shrine

This 1938 Volkswagen Beetle is often rented by couples for their happy day. (Photo: Roger Trinidad)

Philippine vintage car owners paraded their collection of 60 to 100-year-old vehicles in Manila on Oct 11 to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary as Queen of the Holy Rosary.

The motorcade in the capital's Quezon City suburb was organized by the Philippine Vintage Motor Sports Club, a non-profit organization, to raise funds for the National Shrine of the Most Holy Rosary — declared a “national cultural treasure” by the National Museum of the Philippines.

The Dominican-run Santo Domingo Church is home to the miraculous image of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, more popularly known as “La Naval de Manila.”

“La Naval” was the title of the Virgin given to commemorate the naval battle between the Spanish and Filipino defenders against Dutch invaders in 1646.

The Spanish naval commander brought an image of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in one of his ships and recited the rosary. They won the battle.

The church was built in 1587 by the first bishop of Manila, Bishop Domingo de Salazar, who was a member of the Dominican Order.

"Motorcade was aimed to help the Dominican Order restore the centuries-old paintings and frescoes"

On Jan 1, 1588, the church was inaugurated and dedicated to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary with the image that came from Mexico.

From hundreds of parishioners, devotion to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary grew to almost 2 million devotees visiting the image of La Naval every year.

This week's motorcade was aimed to help the Dominican Order restore the centuries-old paintings and frescoes at the shrine that were heavily damaged by recent typhoons.

“Who says vintage cars cannot be used in honor of the Blessed Mother? We just need to be innovative in the way we express our faith and devotion to the Blessed Mother,” the motor sports club president Oscar Ocampo told UCA News.

Every car owner who participated in the motorcade pledged an amount for a total of almost 600,000 pesos ($10,530) to be donated to the restoration of the church, Ocampo said.

Others solicited funds from their families and friends to support the project.

"The Beetle never loses its cool at weddings"

“Vintage car enthusiasts have a wide network of friends and colleagues. So, we told them we were going to have this project, for this purpose, then they helped. It’s easier to give if it is for Mama Mary,” motorcade participant Joseph Salvador added.

The motorcade included a 1938 Volkswagen Beetle, a Ferrari 340 American 1950 model and an Essex Super Six 1928 model.

Several of the vintage cars are often rented by couples as their bridal car for their wedding.

“The Beetle never loses its cool at weddings. In one year, I think about 50 couples rented the Beetle for their wedding. They just love the style and fashion, it looks good in pictures, too,” owner Roger Trinidad told UCA News.

The national shrine’s director Father Wilbert Bargan said he was surprised by the group's initiative.

“Honestly, I was surprised because normally we raise funds for the shrine through Masses or mission appeals. We never thought we could do it this way, with this group, with their vintage cars,” Father Bargan told UCA News.

He said many of the club’s members have a close bond with the shrine.

“Many of them were baptized or married here or are devotees of La Naval de Manila. I talked to two participants and they told me their parents and grandparents were married in this church,” the clergyman added.

The diocese’s Bishop Honesto Ongtioco said the efforts to preserve the national shrine of the Most Holy Rosary would not only benefit the present but future generations of devotees.

“We thank the Lord for generous people who honor the Blessed Mother in their own ways. May the Lord bless you and your families,” Bishop Ongtioco told UCA News.

