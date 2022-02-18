X
Filipino clergymen invoke patriotism for clean polls

Manila Archdiocese marks 150th anniversary of priest martyrdoms with 'penitential walk' to press for fair elections

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: February 18, 2022 08:11 AM GMT

Updated: February 18, 2022 02:55 PM GMT

Filipino clergymen invoke patriotism for clean polls

Dozens of priests take part in a 'penitential walk' in Manila on Feb. 17 to mark the 150th death anniversary of three priests executed during Spanish rule. (Photo: Arianne Maye)

Dozens of clergymen in Manila Archdiocese marked the 150th death anniversary of three priests executed during Spanish rule by leading a “penitential walk” to pray for Filipinos as they prepare to elect their next leader in upcoming polls.

The Feb. 17 event, which saw priests carrying large crosses, was attended by Manila archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula, who celebrated Mass in Manila Cathedral with several religious groups.

The archdiocese said the aim of the penitential walk was to atone for the sins of churchgoers and clergymen.

“In humble hearts, the whole Catholic family saw their clergy carrying the cross of our Lord as a symbol of our atonement and also to pray for clean and honest elections in May,” the archdiocese said in a Facebook post.

It also said the event was to mark the martyrdom of Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora, three priests accused of treason who were executed by the Spanish in 1872.

“We need their spirit not only among priests in the archdiocese but in every Filipino as we all need to be patriotic again, shown in our votes,” the post said.

We humble ourselves and pray in the hope that God will hear from heaven, forgive our sins and heal our broken land

The deaths of the priests inspired the country’s national hero and independence leader Jose Rizal that led to the 1896 revolution.

In his homily, Cardinal Advincula praised clergymen for their “patriotic acts” in awakening the Filipino conscience to vote for the right candidate in the upcoming election.

The clergy have always been involved in building and transforming our nation, he said.

The penitential walk was “for the sake of the nation and in solidarity with the suffering of our people,” he added.

He described the walk as an act of penitence aimed at unifying the country in choosing the next president.

“We humble ourselves and pray in the hope that God will hear from heaven, forgive our sins and heal our broken land,” the cardinal said.

Many Catholic clergymen and religious leaders have recently shown support for opposition candidate Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo in the presidential polls.

