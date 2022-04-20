Philippines

Filipino clergymen defend outspoken support for Robredo

Influential churchmen tell critics they are upholding their rights as priests and citizens to back a candidate

Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan blesses a man during a healing event in Manila on Nov. 5, 2017. The prelate has defended Catholic clergy openly supporting presidential candidate Leni Robredo amid criticism that as priests they should be politically neutral. (Photo: AFP)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila Published: April 20, 2022 08:09 AM GMT Updated: April 20, 2022 09:17 AM GMT

Influential Catholic clergymen in the Philippines, including a prominent bishop, have defended their support for presidential candidate Leonor "Leni" Robredo after critics condemned them for not being neutral.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan, Redemptorist priest Father Ronald Balase and Missionary of the Sacred Heart priest Father Angelo Dacalos said they were upholding their rights as priests and as Philippine citizens to support a candidate, according to the teachings of the Catholic Church.

Archbishop Villegas is a former president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, while the two priests, who are both in their early 30s, have been forging a following on social media by being outspoken on political issues.

“We are priests and we are Filipino priests. Our priesthood, like our Filipino citizenship, will last beyond our death. Beyond death we are priests forever. We are also Filipinos forever,” Archbishop Villegas told UCA News on April 19.

The prelate said their citizenship did not cease when they were ordained into the priesthood.

“Our being Filipino was also ordained with us,” he said. “At our ordination, every bone and drop of blood, every muscle and tissue in us, were ordained too. Our DNA was ordained too.”

“It has been a concept that being a Catholic is only through prayer. But to be a real Christian, we cannot avoid being political. The very instance you say that you are a Catholic or a Christian, you are proclaiming something political”

Father Balase said Filipinos were under the misconception that priests should only be active in spiritual matters like the sacraments and not in governance or politics.

“It has been a concept that being a Catholic is only through prayer. But to be a real Christian, we cannot avoid being political. The very instance you say that you are a Catholic or a Christian, you are proclaiming something political,” Father Balase told ABS-CBN News.

Although clergymen can vote in the Philippines, many people wrongly believe canon law prevents them from openly endorsing a political candidate.

Canon 287 prohibits clergymen from taking an active part in political parties and activities such as running labor unions.

Supporters of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential polls on May 9, have condemned clergymen who openly endorsed Robredo — the current vice-president — by citing that canon law provision.

Father Decalos said canon law itself provided an exception, which was the protection of the rights of the Church or the promotion of the common good.

“Upholding truth and justice, championing the oppressed and marginalized, and love for God. And if one truly stands for these values, having political implications is inevitable,” Father Decalos said.

“Our critics and those who do not understand what being a priest means want us to stay confined to cult and worship. A man of God is also a man for the motherland”

"Enough of putting us priests in a box because if you will understand the ministry of priesthood, it goes beyond our sacramental, our duties on the altar," he added.

Archbishop Villegas likewise said their critics failed to understand the role of clergymen as prophets and not merely initiators of worship.

“Our critics and those who do not understand what being a priest means want us to stay confined to cult and worship. A man of God is also a man for the motherland,” Archbishop Villegas said.

Fathers Balase and Decalos pledged they would continue to be members of Priests for Leni, an organization of clergymen that join rallies in support of Robredo’s candidacy.

The two, however, said that although they support Robredo, they have never used her name while speaking from the pulpit.

"That's an abuse of our authority as preachers if we support a candidate as private persons, as citizens. We have the freedom to show our support for a candidate. But not in the pulpit," they said.

"We only say not to vote for liars and thieves. We do not mention any names," they added.

