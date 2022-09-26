Filipino Church groups seek aid for typhoon survivors

Typhoon Noru, the strongest storm to hit the country this year, has killed at least six, toppled trees and flooded areas

Typhoon Noru was the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year. (Photo: Caritas Philippines)

Church groups in the Philippines have issued an emergency appeal for aid to assist thousands of victims after super typhoon Noru hit the country, leaving at least six dead and a trail of devastation.

The typhoon, dubbed the strongest storm to hit the country this year, made landfall on Sept 25, the state weather forecaster said. It hit hard in Quezon and Bulacan provinces, about 100 kilometers north of the capital Manila.

The storm gained a sustained windspeed of 150 kph as it lashed the archipelago nation, uprooting trees and flooding vast areas. Six rescuers were reportedly dead including five in Bulacan province.

According to the Department of Interior and Local Government, about 75,000 people were evacuated for safety before the typhoon made landfall. About 52,000 people are still sheltering in evacuation centers.

On Sept. 26 Catholic charity Caritas appealed to people to lend their hands to offer aid to the survivors such as food packs with rice, noodles, and canned food items. It also sought shelter materials like galvanized iron sheets, nails, and lumber for homeless people.

Bishop Kolin Bagaforo, Caritas chief, has made a special appeal to the people of Poliliio island in the north where the typhoon made landfall.

“Caritas Manila calls for donations to provide relief assistance to our brothers and sisters affected by the recent Super Typhoon Karding [Noru],” Bishop Bagaforo said in a statement.

The prelate said Catholics may donate several items that corresponded to a relief good package.

“Where will your donations go? For food packs, you may donate 1,000 pesos (US$17.54). This includes 10 kilos of rice, assorted canned goods, oatmeal, and water. Wash kits are at 2,000 pesos ($35.08), this includes jerry cans, pail with cover, water voucher, and hygiene kits like soap, toothbrush, et.,” Bishop Bagaforo said.

“Bedding materials are at 5,000 peso (US$87.71) for family-size tents, blankets, and mats. And shelter repair kits are at 10,000 (US$175.43) that included cement, nails, and iron roofs to those whose homes were damaged by the typhoon,” he added.

Caritas chief has also posted a link to allow international donors to deposit their cash donations.

“You may share your blessings through the donation portals below or visit,” it added.

Catholics in the Prelature of Infanta in Quezon province, south of Manila, visited slum areas to check the health condition of the elderly and infants in the community.

“Our primary concerns are the babies and the elderly because they are the most vulnerable. We visited their homes to see if there is a need for them to be evacuated to the parish,” Infanta parishioner and Caritas member Edna Torijos told UCA News.

Torijos said those who decided who followed the government’s advice for preventive evacuation were at their parish to stay overnight.

“Some of the members of our group were in the church making kitchen soup for the evacuees. We have more than 200 people sheltering in the church. They were afraid of the typhoon,” she added.

The parish priest of San Antonio de Padua Parish in Casiguran, Aurora province said those living in dangerous sites like below mountain ranges were forced to evacuate by government authorities because of possible landslides.

“Their place is dangerous. We are just making sure that they’re safe. The rain was too strong and the river was overflowing. Landslides could be next,” Father Joefran Talaban told UCA News.

Some 6,000 houses in the province have been destroyed in the disaster, Associated Press reported.

The evacuees thanked Caritas, its volunteers, and the clergymen for their support.

“We would like to thank Father Talaban because he allowed us to say in the church. We don’t know where to go because our public schools are still closed here when the typhoon arrived because of the pandemic. Thank you, Father,” Irma Gatmaytan told UCA News.

Church-based Vincentian group, Ladies of Charity, in Quezon City has organized feeding programs in evacuation centers to feed evacuees, said a spokesperson.

The government has opened basketball courts and local hall centers for evacuees to stay in the next 2 to 3 days, depending on the water level in their area, Raffy Alejandro, spokesperson for National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) told reporters on Sept. 26.

