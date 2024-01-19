Filipino Christians pray for peace amid China threat

The Catholic-majority nation is facing aggressive maneuvers by China in the disputed South China Sea
The Philippine coast guard collects provisions to deliver to Filipino fishermen and troops in the disputed South China Sea on Dec. 10, 2023, after 'constant shadowing' by Chinese vessels. (Photo: AFP)
Christians in the Philippines are holding a “Week of Prayer for Christian Unity” as China allegedly undertook dangerous maneuvers in the South China Sea and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. granted amnesty to former insurgents, including armed Maoist rebels.
A series of ecumenical gatherings are being held across regions and provinces in the archipelago from Jan. 18 to 25, highlighting the call for Christians “to love God and neighbor.”
“I am praying for peace in our country, especially in the South China Sea,” said Redemptorist priest Father Ferderiz Bacong Cantiller.
Cantiller, who works in the vocation ministry at the Redemptorist headquarters in Cebu City in central Philippines, said he was anxious about the growing tension in the disputed waters.
China’s claims of sovereignty over certain islands in the South China Sea have troubled the Philippines while also antagonizing Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.
Philippines’s maritime ties with China worsened and on Jan. 11 the visiting German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, came in defence of the Philippines while criticizing China for its alleged “risky maneuvers.”
However, on Jan. 18, the neighboring nations agreed to improve their maritime communication and reduce tension through friendly talks, reported Reuters.
Pastor Irma Mepico, who handles ecumenical relations with the National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP), a platform of non-catholic denominations, wanted a “lasting peace” after the government granted amnesty to armed rebel communist groups.
My prayer is to find the root cause of the conflict, Mepico told UCA News.
Maoist insurgents have been waging an armed struggle against the Philippines since the late 1960s.
On Nov. 22, 2023, President Marcos Jr. granted amnesty to former New People’s Army rebels, members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, and other armed insurgents.
Following the peace initiatives, Marcos said on Jan. 13 that “there is no active New People’s Army guerrilla front in the country as of December last year.”
Mepico emphasized the need for ending “poverty” in the Philippines, citing it as one of the root causes of armed insurgency.
In a joint statement, the NCCP and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) stressed the need for “lasting peace”.
The joint statement, signed by the NCCP acting general secretary Minnie Anne Mata-Calub and Bishop Mel Rey Uy of Lucena, chairman of CBCP Episcopal Commission on Ecumenical Affairs, said that during the week-long prayer, people are urged “to look beyond our walls and comforts.”
“In today’s time of fragmentations, wars, strife, and environmental destruction, this mandate is even extended to the whole Earth,” they said in the statement on Jan. 18.
We also echo the words of Pope Francis ‘to leave behind our divisions and unite our forces’ amid the climate crisis and environmental devastation, they added.
