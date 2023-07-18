News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipino Catholics warned against ‘illicit’ religious group

Founded in 2014, the Missionary Society of Saints Peter and Paul has 'married priests' among its members

Filipino Catholics warned against ‘illicit’ religious group

Bishop Celestino Gianan (center), the Superior of the Missionary Society of Saints Peter and Paul, a religious group not recognized by the Catholic Church, is seen with some members in this undated image. (Photo: Julius Cepeda)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 18, 2023 11:26 AM GMT

Updated: July 18, 2023 12:04 PM GMT

Catholics in a Philippine diocese have been asked to stay away from an unrecognized religious society, which reportedly includes married priests among members.

Bishop Joel Baylon of Legaspi issued a statement on July 17 after reports emerged that the Missionary Society of Saints Peter and Paul was conducting “acceptance rites” among Catholics of Albay province that covers the diocese.

“The Catholic Church does not recognize this group as a legitimate body, as its members are no longer in the active ministry of the Catholic Church and have no permission from the legitimate authority to act in the name and on behalf of the Catholic Church,” Baylon said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Baylon warned Catholic clergy joining the group will incur dismissal from priestly faculties.

“Any priest who joins this group automatically incurs suspension from his duties as priest, and is therefore, prohibited from performing any religious act relative to his priestly duties, such as celebrating Mass and administering the Sacraments,” the prelate added.

The diocese has information that the group has been recruiting Catholics in the region, specifically lay ministers who received seminary formation, Baylon said.

Peter Diwaan, a 46-year Catholic and lay minister from Albay told UCA News that the group invited him to join.

“They said the times are changing and that the Pope would soon allow ordained men to be priests. So, they invited me to attend a seminary formation in Manila,” Diwaan said.

Lay ministers like Diwaan are married men, who help to distribute Communion during a Mass.

Diwaan said he met a man named Raul Barcela, who claimed to be a “married priest.” Barcela invited Diwaan to join the group after they met in a meeting with other recruits.

He attended the meeting invited by a friend, who has “already decided to join the group’s seminary and became a priest despite being married.”

Diwaan said he felt the claims dubious and consulted his parish priest. It helped him learn that they are “indeed an illegal group. They are not Catholics,” Diwaan added.

Henrick Geralde, who claims to be a priest and the group’s seminary formator, said the congregation is part of the “Holy Catholic Church International”— an ecumenical church group composed of Roman, Orthodox, Traditional and Old Catholic churches.

“We are Catholic because Catholic means universal believers of Christ. We believe in Christ, so we are Catholic. We are a religious missionary society in the Philippines under the Holy Catholic Church International,” Geralde told UCA News.

“We are one Catholic Church, but we come from different backgrounds. We trace our roots and succession from Peter, the first Pope,” Geralde added.

The group was founded in 2014 by Celestino A. Gianan as part of the Holy Catholic Church International. He is projected as their church’s Metropolitan Archbishop of Southeast Asia and the first Superior of the society he started.

The group has reportedly established local branches in several dioceses including the Archdiocese of Manila and the dioceses of Imus and Legaspi.

Gerard Liwanag, 41, a Catholic who joined the group, told UCA News they have more than 600 members across the Philippines and the majority are "former Catholics."

He said their seminary in Manila offers two-year philosophy and one-year theology courses before students are ordained priests.

Father Marlon Gipta of Cebu Archdiocese alleged the group lures members to join their “initiation rites” masked as social gatherings.

“The recruits would receive an invitation for dinner, for example, or a talk on poverty alleviation. Of course, the topics are interesting and there’s food. But after the program, they will bless them and participants would swear their oath of allegiance to the group,” Gipta told UCA News.

The national bishops’ conference has said that local bishops should see how to prevent Catholics from joining the illicit religious order, he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Papal visit marks rebirth of Mongolian Church 30 years on Papal visit marks rebirth of Mongolian Church 30 years on
Japanese kids’ screen time is eroding their physical health Japanese kids’ screen time is eroding their physical health
11 Indian Christians released from jail 11 Indian Christians released from jail
Pakistan Christians fear reprisal after blasphemy allegation Pakistan Christians fear reprisal after blasphemy allegation
Leaders mourn Christian chief minister of Indian state Leaders mourn Christian chief minister of Indian state
Filipino Catholics warned against ‘illicit’ religious group Filipino Catholics warned against ‘illicit’ religious group
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Barishal

Diocese of Barishal

Barisal is a city on the banks of the Kirtankhola river in south-central Bangladesh. The largest city in the Barisal

Read more
Diocese of Macau

Diocese of Macau

Established in 1576, Macau is the first diocese in the Far East and has been the gateway of missionaries entering

Read more
Diocese of Yongnian

Diocese of Yongnian

Pope Pius XI established apostolic prefecture Yongnian on May 24, 1929. It was raised as an apostolic vicariate on

Read more
Diocese of Antipolo

Diocese of Antipolo

Antipolo diocese comprises the whole province of Rizal, including the whole city of Marikina. The territorial area is

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.