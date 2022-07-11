News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipino Catholics warned against fake Marian apparition

University of Santo Tomas reprimands Dominican priest for promoting novena booklets related to fake Marian apparition of 1948

Filipino Catholics warned against fake Marian apparition

The Marian apparitions at Lipa city in Batangas province of Philippines in 1948 are not recognized by the Church. (Archdiocese of Lipa)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: July 11, 2022 09:53 AM GMT

Updated: July 11, 2022 10:07 AM GMT

A leading Catholic university in the Philippines has warned people about the alleged promotion of an apparition of the Virgin Mary that the Vatican had dismissed as “not of supernatural origin.”

Dominican-run University of Santo Thomas (UST), at the same time, reprimanded a Dominican priest for printing novena booklets that promotes “unauthentic” miracles attributed to the so-called Marian apparitions at Lipa city in Batangas province, south of Manila, in 1948.

The university issued the warnings to Catholics on July 10, shortly after the Dominican priest and teacher, Father Roland Mactal, was caught linking a novena to the unrecognized Lipa apparitions    

The University’s Faculty of Theology said Father Mactal’s novena violated the “Pastoral Guidelines for Bishops on Private Devotions to Our Blessed Mother Mary, Mediatrix of Grace [All Graces]” issued by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

The bishops’ guidelines said no clergyman should make any attempt to connect or revive a Marian devotion such as the recitation of a novena or the rosary to a series of purported apparitions in Batangas for being inauthentic.

Father Mactal violated the directive when he printed the texts of the novena and used the image of the Our Lady of Lipa on the cover, the UST said.

“A deliberate attempt to connect the devotion to our Lady of Mediatrix Grace (All Graces) to the alleged Lipa apparitions is evidenced by the following: 1). The use of the image of ‘Our Lady of Lipa’ on the cover and inside pages of the booklet; 2). The mention of the publisher as the ‘Carmel of Our Lady, Mary Mediatrix of All Grace Monastery,’ Lipa City 4217, Batangas, Philippines, as well as by the back cover of the booklet with picture of the monastery,” the University said in its message.

In 1948, a Filipina named Teresita Castillo joined a Carmelite monastery in Lipa City. Soon afterward, she claimed she heard a voice instructing her to go back to the same location around 15 days thereafter.

Castillo obeyed and on Sept. 15, 1948, she once again heard the voice who she described as “mother” and later, believed was the voice of the Virgin Mary.

In 2015, the Vatican ruled that the series of apparitions including the visions of Castillo were inauthentic and were not of divine or supernatural origin.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas, then president of the bishops’ conference, said the case was closed and must not be revisited by any clergyman or churchgoer.

“Rome has spoken. The case is closed. We all obey the Holy See,” Archbishop Villegas told reporters in 2015.

Archbishop Villegas also said that Filipino Catholics did not need the Lipa apparitions to honor Mary.

“We do not need apparitions to honor her,” Archbishop Villegas added.

The Dominican university also clarified that although Father Mactal mentioned some Church authorities in the printed novena, it did not mean that they had endorsed the devotion of the fake apparition.

“The faculty wishes to clarify that it has not endorsed the publication of the booklet. While Father Mactal appears to buttress his personal efforts by including personalities as well as messages of Church authorities in the booklet, the faculty considers it necessary to make the following clarifications…”

The Faculty of Sacred Theology said that it had reprimanded Father Mactal for using the letterhead of the Faculty in the publication of his message and sternly admonished him to cease using the letterhead unless with the explicit permission of the Dean of the Faculty of Sacred Theology.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

A Japanese assassination that hints at an abyss of despair A Japanese assassination that hints at an abyss of despair
India’s indigenous president candidate fails to impress tribal Christians India’s indigenous president candidate fails to impress tribal Christians
Indian Catholics oppose move to stop rations for the aged, orphans Indian Catholics oppose move to stop rations for the aged, orphans
A lot is at stake with Indonesia's new Papua provinces A lot is at stake with Indonesia's new Papua provinces
Filipino Catholics warned against fake Marian apparition Filipino Catholics warned against fake Marian apparition
The unfinished journey of Filipino 'desaparecidos' The unfinished journey of Filipino 'desaparecidos'
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Paris honors victims of the St Bartholomews Day Massacre

Paris honors victims of the St. Bartholomew's Day Massacre

The city is to mark the 450th anniversary of the St. Bartholomew's Day Massacre by dedicating a garden across from the Louvre Palace where the slaughter of Huguenots began

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.