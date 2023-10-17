Filipino Catholics urged not to buy ‘naked’ Infant Jesus for luck

Santo Nino is the oldest religious icon in the Catholic-majority nation dating back more than 500 years

A young girl sits on her father’s shoulders in the crowd as thousands of residents carry religious icons of the Baby Jesus during the annual Santo Nino (Child Jesus) feast in Manila, Philippines in this file image. (Photo: Noel Celis/AFP)

Church leaders in the Philippines' Cebu province have warned Catholics to refrain from buying statues of a naked Child Jesus, hoping it would bring fortune to the owners.

The Augustinian friars, who oversee the famous Minor Basilica del Santo Nino de Cebu, have issued a public advisory, asking Catholics not to be duped by social media marketing campaigns, reports say.

The Church officials urged devotes of Infant Jesus to be cautious about ‘pseudo accounts’ on social media, Cebu Daily Inquirer reported on Oct. 17.

“Sacred images remind us to deepen our trust and faith in God,” the friars said.

The Augustinian friars also said they do not promote the Santo Niño in green vestment, which was marketed as ‘paswerte’ or lucky charms, the report stated.

The Basilica in Cebu houses the statue of Santo Nino de Cebu, a Catholic title associated with Infant Jesus, widely venerated by Filipino Catholics as miraculous.

The statue is believed to be the oldest religious icon in the Catholic-majority nation dating back more than 500 years.

Portuguese conquistador Ferdinand Magellan gifted the image to a local chieftain Rajah Humbanon and his wife and chief consort, Hara Humamay, following their Christian baptism in 1521, historic records say.

Their baptism is regarded as the beginning of Christianity in the Philippines.

Millions of Catholics join the annual feast of Santo Nino at the Basilica in Cebu on the third Sunday of January.

At the center of the festival is a large procession and traditional forward-backward dancing feast known as Sinulog or water current movement.

Media reports say there have been attempts by scamsters to solicit money from devotees with the fake promise of healing and other blessings from Santo Nino icon.

In August, a shrine and Catholic parish dedicated to Santo Nino warned people against solicitations in envelopes and electronic transactions using the name of the parish.

In a pre-recorded message posted on the archdiocese’s official Facebook page on Oct. 16, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma also debunked rumors that he gave blessings to the Santo Niño Hubad or Naked Infant Jesus.

“The claim that I gave my blessings to Santo Niño Hubad is not true,” Palma said in the message.

The prelate posted the message after the Niño Hubad went viral on social media site Facebook.

A Facebook page with the name Viva Sto. Niño Items has been promoting the so-called Niño-inspired lucky charms since September, Cebu Daily Inquirer reported.

According to the video, while the Santo Niño Hubad is free, anyone interested in getting one would have to pay the shipping fee.

The post has generated over 40,000 reactions and was shared more than 1,500 times since its publication on Sept. 16.

