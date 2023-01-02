News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Filipino Catholics pay tribute to Pope Benedict

Late-pope is remembered for canonizing the second Filipino saint, elevating Cardinal Tagle

Catholics pray for the eternal repose of the soul of Benedict XVI in front of his portrait displayed in one of the chapels of Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on Jan. 1. (Photo supplied)

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 02, 2023

Updated: January 02, 2023 09:25 AM GMT

Filipino Catholics remembered Pope Benedict XVI for giving them a second Filipino saint and for his “courageous battle” against relativism that permeates society.

Clergymen also recalled the late pontiff for elevating former Manila archbishop Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to the College of Cardinals and appointing him to several key positions at the Vatican.

They were speaking at an event held on Jan. 2 that was attended by state dignitaries.

“Despite not visiting the Philippines, Benedict XVI left a mark on the country. Besides canonizing Saint Pedro Calungsod, he elevated Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to the College of Cardinals in 2012. We will never forget him for these two great contributions,” Father Ari Sison from Manila told CNN Philippines.

Benedict XVI canonized the lay catechist Pedro Calungsod on Oct. 21, 2012, in Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

Father Sison also remembered Benedict XVI’s simplicity during his student days in Rome.

“I met Pope Benedict XVI before he became pope. I was a student in Rome and I met him on the bus. I spoke to him in Italian and I offered my seat. He just nodded and gave me a smile. There I realized how simple he was,” the priest added.

Manila archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula hailed Benedict XVI for appointing his predecessors as Archbishop of Manila.

“Here in the Archdiocese of Manila, we gratefully remember him for appointing my predecessor, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle as our Archbishop. He also elevated Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle and Cardinal Gaudencio Rosales to the College of Cardinals; they were both excellent pastors who served well in our local Church,” Cardinal Advincula said in his message.

He further recalled the late pope for his “courageous battle” with the relativism that permeates the Philippine society today.

“More importantly, we remember him for courageously witnessing to the Gospel in our modern world marred by fractures and skepticism. He prophetically warned us against the ‘dictatorship of relativism’, from which our post-truth world is now suffering,” Cardinal Advincula added.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines thanked all the Catholic faithful who prayed for the late pope before his death on Dec. 31.

“I wish to thank all of you who accompanied him in prayer and offered special Mass intentions for his peaceful passage into eternal life. We will fondly remember him, especially those among us bishops, who had been appointed by him to the episcopal ministry. (It was Pope Benedict XVI who appointed me bishop in July 2006),” CBCP President Bishop Pablo Virgilio David wrote in his message.

Bishop David likewise called Benedict XVI the “Pope of Charity” based on his encyclical Deus Caritas Est (God is Love).

“Among the many charisms God had bestowed on him, he will be especially remembered as a great theologian, catechist, and musician. He spent the last years of his life as an emeritus pope in solitude and contemplation, supporting the Universal Church and Pope Francis spiritually with his prayers,” Bishop David added.

Manila Cathedral had opened a chapel where Catholics can offer prayers for the late pope.

The Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupanwill will hold a requiem Mass on Jan. 3 to pay its last respects.

