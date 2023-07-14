News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipino Catholics object to drag act based on Lord’s Prayer

Country’s first transgender woman lawmaker says, ‘As a Catholic, I feel offended too’

Filipino Catholics object to drag act based on Lord’s Prayer

Catholics in the Philippines say they are offended and enraged after a video showing Filipino drag queen, Pura Luka Vega, dressed as the Black Nazarene while dancing and singing the Lord’s Prayer with other participants at an event in Manila on July 12, was posted on Facebook. (Photo: Facebook

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: July 14, 2023 10:11 AM GMT

Updated: July 14, 2023 10:33 AM GMT

Catholics in the Philippines are outraged by a drag performance based on the Lord’s Prayer at a recent event held by an LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or questioning) group at a bar in the national capital Manila.

A video of the July 12 performance posted on Facebook shows Filipino drag queen, Pura Luka Vega, dressed as the Black Nazarene, an image of Christ genuflecting while carrying the cross, dancing and singing with others to the Lord’s Prayer in Tagalog, a widely-spoken and understood language in the Southeast Asian nation.

Many Catholics, including from the LGBTQ community, condemned the event as “blasphemous” and “offensive” to their religious beliefs.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“This is shocking to [our] conscience and morality because we were taught to honor the Lord’s name,” Martin Torres, chairman of the Youth for Christ Manila chapter told UCA News.

“They have gone too far and crossed the bridge of religious sensitivity,” he added.

Vega said her right to freedom of expression was protected by law and that nobody should “tell me how I should practice my faith or how I do my drag [act].”

“That performance was not for you to begin with. It is my experience and my expression, of having been denied my rights,” Vega told a press conference on July 13.

A participant at the drag event supported Vega while claiming that the video was shown without “proper” context.

“The clip was lifted without portraying the proper story. We were dancing artistically. We did not mean to offend anyone as many of us there were Catholics,” Jules Jolaan told UCA News on July 14.

Torres said every Filipino should be bothered after watching the video.

“As a child, I was taught that using the name of the Lord in vain is breaking one of the Ten Commandments. One who violates it commits a mortal sin,” he added.

Vega’s act has been frowned upon by members of the gay community in other parts of the country.

“Even as a member of the LGBTQ community in the Philippines, we do not approve of it,” Froilan Nagruso, a Catholic and LGBTQ member from Cebu told UCA News.

Nagruso said that decency demands that religion should be respected.

“We believe that being gay is not contrary to being pious. ‘Ama Namin’ [Our Father] is not meant to be part of a dance event where people bang their heads or jump like Lady Gaga. The Lord’s Prayer demands respect from every Christian,” Nagruso added.

The country’s first transgender lawmaker, Geraldine Roman, also expressed dismay at the event.

“As a Catholic, I feel offended too. Do we need this kind of provocation? What is this event’s contribution to our fight for LGBT rights?” Roman told ABS-CBN News.

Roman, however, begged Catholics to desist from generalizing that all members of the LGBTQ community were like this.

“To all the Catholics that were offended, I feel for you. I am with you because I, too, was hurt. But please don’t think that we are all like this. There are many members of the LGBTQ community who love and serve God and the Catholic Church,” the lawmaker added.

Human rights lawyer, Jovert Laceda, however, said that no crime was committed and the country’s constitution guaranteed the right to free speech and expression.

“Was there a crime violated? There is none. The act wasn’t held inside a place of worship, neither was there a religious ceremony going on,” the rights lawyer told UCA News.

Laceda said that morality and legality were separate issues and must not be confused.

“The act may be immoral and offensive to the Catholic Church but certainly it is legal for no law is violated,” he added.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines cautioned against the use of religious elements at secular events to avoid any negative impact on men and women of faith.

“People should be extremely prudent in their actions, especially with regard to using elements of religion for secular purposes … dancing to the tune of a scared and biblical prayer, with matching sacred costume to boot, is completely disrespectful not only of people and institution practicing such faith but of God himself,” Father Jerome Seciliano, executive secretary of the bishops’ Commission on Public Affairs said in a statement on July 13.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Christian leader quits BJP over Manipur riots Indian Christian leader quits BJP over Manipur riots
Japan’s population decline puts strain on healthcare system Japan’s population decline puts strain on healthcare system
New cardinals increase Asia’s tally, enthuse Catholics New cardinals increase Asia’s tally, enthuse Catholics
Chinese Communist Party eyes 'full control' of Hong Kong Chinese Communist Party eyes 'full control' of Hong Kong
Life sentence for 3 Indian radical Islamist activists Life sentence for 3 Indian radical Islamist activists
Filipino Catholics object to drag act based on Lord’s Prayer Filipino Catholics object to drag act based on Lord’s Prayer
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Pangkalpinang

Diocese of Pangkalpinang

Pangkalpinang diocese is based in Pangkalpinang, the provincial capital of Bangka-Belitung. Its territory includes the

Read more
Territorial Prelature of Batanes

Territorial Prelature of Batanes

71.784 square kilometers of the total land area, or roughly around 14 percent, represent the combined land areas of the

Read more
Diocese of Yuanling

Diocese of Yuanling

The Diocese of Yuanling has its origin in the Apostolic Prefecture of Chenzhou, which the Vatican established on March

Read more
Archdiocese of Zamboanga

Archdiocese of Zamboanga

In a land area of 1,648 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the City of Zamboanga. Zamboanga City is

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.