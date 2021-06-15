Filipino Catholics join calls to end Myanmar violence

Filipino groups hold a protest and participate in a global noise barrage to end military rule for the people of Myanmar in Quezon City, Philippines, in this Feb. 11 file photo. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic schools have joined other Christian denominations in trying to pressure Myanmar’s junta into restoring social justice, democracy and human rights for its citizens.

A group called Inter-organizational Solidarity with Myanmar was formed on June 13 and includes schools run by the Jesuits, Vincentians, Assumptionists, De La Salle brothers and two dioceses.

It comprises 50 groups and organizations which aim to network with other international groups to write letters to national and international bodies to draw awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar.

The group said it would write letters to the United Nations, ASEAN and the Philippine government urging it to take positive steps to end the violence in Myanmar that has seen more than 800 people killed since the Feb. 1 coup that toppled the democratically elected government.

“This initiative came from schools, mainly theology schools, who have students from Myanmar and who are worried about their families back home,” a spokesman for the group told UCA News.

“In solidarity with them, these 50 organizations have banded together to show support for the struggles of the Myanmar people.

So much innocent blood, most notably that of children, has already been shed due to ongoing repression

“We share in your pain, and we are one with you in remembering your fallen comrades and martyrs. You [citizens of Myanmar] are fighting for a more inclusive and just Myanmar. Through your peaceful and courageous defiance, you are heralding a better world,” the group said.

It called on the Myanmar government not to commit further acts of violence on its citizens.

“So much innocent blood, most notably that of children, has already been shed due to ongoing repression. The voices of your nation’s people call for understanding and peaceful dialogue,” it said in a social media post.