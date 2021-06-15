X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Philippines

Filipino Catholics join calls to end Myanmar violence

50 organizations unite to put pressure on the military junta to restore democracy, human rights

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: June 15, 2021 09:04 AM GMT

Updated: June 15, 2021 09:23 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal

Jun 14, 2021
2

Philippine church groups join anti-Duterte coalition

Jun 14, 2021
3

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers

Jun 15, 2021
4

Bishop dies of Covid-19 as India's clerical death toll mounts

Jun 15, 2021
5

Call for security for Pakistani blasphemy lawyer after threats

Jun 14, 2021
6

Poverty must be tackled to end shame of India's child labor

Jun 12, 2021
7

Hindus force Christians to flee Indian village

Jun 13, 2021
8

Pakistani Christians protest nationalization of college

Jun 14, 2021
9

Myanmar bishops seek 'humanitarian corridor' amid starvation fears

Jun 12, 2021
10

Vatican project aims to encourage faith via digital space

Jun 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Filipino Catholics join calls to end Myanmar violence

Filipino groups hold a protest and participate in a global noise barrage to end military rule for the people of Myanmar in Quezon City, Philippines, in this Feb. 11 file photo. (Photo: AFP) 

Catholic schools have joined other Christian denominations in trying to pressure Myanmar’s junta into restoring social justice, democracy and human rights for its citizens.

A group called Inter-organizational Solidarity with Myanmar was formed on June 13 and includes schools run by the Jesuits, Vincentians, Assumptionists, De La Salle brothers and two dioceses.

It comprises 50 groups and organizations which aim to network with other international groups to write letters to national and international bodies to draw awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The group said it would write letters to the United Nations, ASEAN and the Philippine government urging it to take positive steps to end the violence in Myanmar that has seen more than 800 people killed since the Feb. 1 coup that toppled the democratically elected government.

“This initiative came from schools, mainly theology schools, who have students from Myanmar and who are worried about their families back home,” a spokesman for the group told UCA News.

“In solidarity with them, these 50 organizations have banded together to show support for the struggles of the Myanmar people.

So much innocent blood, most notably that of children, has already been shed due to ongoing repression

“We share in your pain, and we are one with you in remembering your fallen comrades and martyrs. You [citizens of Myanmar] are fighting for a more inclusive and just Myanmar. Through your peaceful and courageous defiance, you are heralding a better world,” the group said.

It called on the Myanmar government not to commit further acts of violence on its citizens.

“So much innocent blood, most notably that of children, has already been shed due to ongoing repression. The voices of your nation’s people call for understanding and peaceful dialogue,” it said in a social media post.

Related News

Also Read

Myanmar security forces release six priests
Myanmar security forces release six priests
Timor-Leste launches vaccine drive at universities
Timor-Leste launches vaccine drive at universities
Forgotten resource: the immense capacities of the elderly
Forgotten resource: the immense capacities of the elderly
Thais left in the lurch as mass vaccination falters
Thais left in the lurch as mass vaccination falters
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
A call for religious reform
A call for religious reform

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

India drops charges against Italian marines who killed fishermen
Jun 15, 2021
Don't forget the loveless transgender people of India
Jun 15, 2021
Myanmar security forces release six priests
Jun 15, 2021
Concern over missing Islamic preacher in Bangladesh
Jun 15, 2021
India's new nuncio urged to appoint Dalit prelates
Jun 15, 2021
Filipino Catholics join calls to end Myanmar violence
Jun 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Don't forget the loveless transgender people of India
Jun 15, 2021
Forgotten resource: the immense capacities of the elderly
Jun 15, 2021
A call for religious reform
Jun 14, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis endorses Cardinal Marx
Jun 14, 2021
Suffer the children: Laos does little to tackle child labor
Jun 14, 2021

Features

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader
Jun 12, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Who are the US bishops pushing Communiondenial efforts

Who are the US bishops pushing Communion-denial efforts?
Burkina bishops question presence of foreign forces

Burkina bishops question presence of "foreign forces"
The changing face of Catholicism in Morocco

The changing face of Catholicism in Morocco
Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem initiates annual Peace Day for the East

Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem initiates annual Peace Day for the East
Pope Francis calls for a different approach to poverty

Pope Francis calls for "a different approach to poverty”

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 15 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 15 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time
Father in Heaven, grant us the sanctifying wisdom

Father in Heaven, grant us the sanctifying wisdom
Jesus, increase our sense of social concern

Jesus, increase our sense of social concern
Saint John Francis Regis | Saint of the Day

Saint John Francis Regis | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.