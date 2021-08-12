Filipino Catholics fear for Pope Francis' safety

Pope Francis is greeted by faithful at the end of his weekly general audience on Aug. 11 at the Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Catholics in the Philippines have offered Masses and prayers for the safety of Pope Francis after Italian authorities intercepted a letter addressed to him containing pistol bullets.

Postal workers at a sorting office near the northern Italian city of Milan discovered the 9mm bullets on Aug. 9 in a letter reportedly posted in France.

The letter was reportedly addressed to "The Pope, Vatican City, St. Peter's Square" and contained a message referring to the Vatican's financial operations.

Manila's archbishop, Cardinal Jose Advincula, urged all Catholics in the Philippines to include the pope in their prayers.

“While investigations are ongoing into the origin and motive … let us continue to pray for his safety,” Cardinal Advincula told Catholic-run Radio Veritas on Aug. 11.

The Filipino cardinal also called whoever was responsible for sending the letter “sowers” of fears and violence.

I know that his reforms inside the Catholic Church have made enemies, but who could plan to kill him because they don’t like the reforms?

“Let us pray that God may touch the hearts of people who sow fear, violence, lies and violate human rights,” he added.

At least two clergymen said they offered Masses for the pope’s safety.

“I know that his reforms inside the Catholic Church have made enemies, but who could plan to kill him because they don’t like the reforms?” Father Carlo Jismael of Legaspi Diocese told UCA News.

The pope’s reforms of the Roman Curia — the central body through which church affairs are administered — threatened some of the most powerful individuals in the Vatican and inside the Church, he said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Father Ed Molina of Novaliches Diocese in Manila said his parishioners have organized a novena to the Virgin Mary to pray for the pope’s safety.

“Some have started online prayer sessions for him. He is very dear to us Filipinos. His visit in 2015 can attest to that,” he said.

Manila churchgoer Harold Dioneda thought the threat could have come from a crime syndicate because the pope has been outspoken against organized crime.

Earlier this year he called them “organizations of sin” for exploiting the pandemic for profit.

“Mafias are present in various parts of the world and, exploiting the pandemic, have enriched themselves through corruption," the pope said on March 21.

“These organizations of sin, mafia structures, exchange faith for idolatry, contrary to the Gospel of Christ. Today we remember all the victims and renew our commitment against mafias."