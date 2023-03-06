Filipino Catholics deplore killing of politician, five others

Pro-life group demands an end to the use of private armies by politicians to stop the assassinations

Governer Roel Degamo of Negros Oriental province in the Philippines is seen in this file image. (Photo: Provincial Office of Negros Oriental)

Some 100 members of a Catholic pro-life group in the Philippines marched on the streets and lit candles to protest the killing of a governor and five others in a central province.

The March 6 protest of the group, Life and Hope, was against the killing of governor Roel Degamo of Negros Oriental province in the Visayas region and five others two days earlier.

The protestors gathered in front of the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City of the capital Manila 6 and lit candles at St. Peter’s Church.

“We do not come only as Catholics but as Filipino citizens who want peace and justice in our land. We have received reports that certain politicians still have goons for hire or private armies to annihilate their political enemies,” Life and Hope president Javier Urbano told UCA News.

They urged the government to conduct a proper probe into the murders.

Armed assailants entered Degamo's house and gunned him down along with the others with him before escaping, local media reported citing police.

Degamo, 56, and other victims were rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, reports said.

Urbano said as long as political families pay money to private armed groups, the killings would never end in the country.

Those who killed Governor Degamo "were guns for hire. Surely, there was someone, or perhaps a group, who wanted him dead… at the expense of innocent civilians,” Urbano added.

Bishop Julito Cortes of Dumaguete, which covers the province, termed the killing as a “senseless act of murder.”

“How can we ever have lasting peace if we keep living in a culture of violence? When will this cycle of killings ever stop?” the bishop said in a statement.

Degamo’s family members suspected a political motive behind the killing as they have been receiving death threats for months.

“When he [Degamo] took his oath of office, several people already advised him to be careful… they even intercepted a van loaded with high-powered rifles that his assassins would purportedly use against him,” Degamo’s wife and Negros Oriental mayor Janice Degamo, told reporters on March 5.

Degamo became the governor after the Supreme Court dismissed the previous governor and political rival Pyrde Teves following an election protest.

Teves served as the governor of Negros Oriental from June to October 2022 before the Election Commission annulled his proclamation of victory after a recount of May 2022 election votes.

The pro-life group said whoever was behind the killing used the money to hire a private army, which is common in the Philippines.

"The financier of this group is wealthy… the guns that they used were all high-powered,” the group’s secretary Leo Mendoza told UCA News.

In 2010, former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo established the Independent Commission Against Private Armies (ICAPA) to step up efforts to dismantle private armies in the Philippines.

A year before, Swiss-funded Center for Humanitarian Dialogues reported that 115 armed groups, linked to local politicians and political clans, existed across the country.

“The use of militia by clans, security agencies, and politicians pose numerous challenges for more accountable public security in the Philippines,” the report said.

Police have arrested five suspects and another was killed in a shootout since the security forces launched a manhunt over the killing.

Degamo was known as an ally of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and campaigned for him before the presidential election last year.

Marcos strongly deplored the murder and asked the perpetrators to surrender.

“My government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice,” Marcos said after the news of the murder broke.

