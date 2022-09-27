Filipino Catholic groups call for preserving Sierra Madre

The nation’s longest mountain range protected many provinces from the floods and landslides caused by Super Typhoon Noru

A view of the Sierra Madre mountain range. (Photo: Martin De la Rosa)

Catholic groups in the Philippines have renewed their resolve to protect the Sierra Madre mountain range, as they observed Sept. 26 as the annual day to build awareness of the need to protect the mountain.

Catholic environmental groups have been opposing illegal logging, mining, conversion of forests into agricultural land, and the construction of the controversial Kaliwa dam in the mountain range.

The Kaliwa dam, a US$244 million project, “would adversely affect over 1,500 households including indigenous peoples who have ancestral lands in the Sierra Madre mountains,” said Kristine Villaluz, executive secretary of the Catholic Movement for a Greener Environment.

She stressed the need to restore the Philippines’ longest mountain range, which saved several provinces, including the capital Manila, from floods and landslides caused by Super Typhoon Noru.

The Sierra Madre, which stretches over 540 kilometers from Cagayan province to Quezon province, plays an important role as a natural shield against typhoons coming from the Pacific Ocean, according to environmentalists.

Villaluz told UCA News that her organization opposes the construction of the controversial dam that stretches across the provinces of Rizal and Quezon province.

The dam was dubbed a pet project of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who threatened judges not to meddle with it claiming it would “save the nation.”

In February 2020, Catholic bishops opposed the dam alleging it catered to “only big businesses and Chinese investors.”

The Laudato Si environmental group has also called for protecting the Sierra Madre underlining how it serves as the “backbone of Luzon” during natural calamities. Its spokesman, Jovert Gomez, said: “We have the Sierra Madre to thank for. It acts like a spine along the eastern coast of Luzon.”

Father Nicanor Diesta of Legazpi Diocese in the Bicol region of southern Luzon, said private corporations should include the Sierra Madre mountains in their corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

“Here in our diocese, we have included the seas as part of CSR for companies in the region. They make it a point to clean our waters or the beach at least twice a year. Perhaps we should do the same for the Sierra Madre. We need clean up drives, plant trees, and oppose any program that threatens it,” Father Diesta told UCA News.

Late Philippine President Benigno Aquino III declared Sept. 26 as Sierra Madre Day highlighting the need to save the mountains, especially its trees.

“President Aquino was instrumental in issuing a presidential decree asking citizens to contribute to preserving the country’s longest mountain range,” Villaluz told UCA News.

According to meteorologist Ariel Rojas, the mountain range caused the winds to weaken thus preventing further damage in the provinces where it made landfall.

“Because there is friction with the surface, the circulation of wind is disrupted. Rains were also reduced and water was absorbed into the soil because of the trees. Thus, the lesser trees we have in the mountain, the lesser shield the Sierra Madre could give us [living in Manila],” he explained.

