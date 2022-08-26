Filipino Catholic group condemns drug buy-bust by police

Recovery of huge quantities in Quezon City is proof Duterte’s ‘war on drugs’ is a failure, Youth’s Action for Christ says

An alleged drug dealer is handcuffed after a drug buy-bust operation conducted by policemen in Philippines capital Manila on May 12, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

A Catholic youth group has condemned the 174-million-peso (US$3.48 million) drug buy-bust that led to the arrest of a suspect in Quezon City in Manila.

The Youth’s Action for Christ in Manila said on Aug. 25 that the amount of prohibited drugs was proof that former President Rodrigo Duterte did not eradicate illegal drugs despite the alleged killing of 30,000 drug suspects during his term.

“If one studies the number of drug suspects killed and where they were killed, it will be clear that they were poor and they were users or perhaps peddlers of grams, not kilos, of shabu [methamphetamine drug]. This means the real drugs lords who are rich and influential have been spared,” group spokesman Gerard Paleos told UCA News.

The group’s response came in wake of the latest operation in Quezon City where police pretended to buy drugs from a 36-year-old man named Rodgene Umali.

“Our police operatives prepared for the worst. But we were surprised by the supply that he had. We never expected it,” police arresting officer Sgt. Cesar De Guzman told reporters on Aug. 25.

De Guzman said they recovered 25.5 kilograms of shabu packed in 25 green tea bags from the suspect’s sports utility vehicle.

The Catholic youth group also said it was surprised that police authorities caught the suspect alive.

“What is the difference between the arrest of Mr. Umali and the previous ones? Perhaps, Mr. Umali is a bigger fish to fry compared to the likes of Kian De Los Santos, who was killed in cold blood for alleged using and/or selling a few grams of illegal drugs,” the group said.

Kian de los Santos is among the three teenagers who were killed in August 2017 by police alleging they had opened fire at his arresting officers.

In November 2018, the court sentenced three police officers to life in prison finding them guilty of murdering Delos Santos.

The conviction sparked outrage among militant and human rights groups including the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

Local government Secretary Benjamin Abalos, however, said the suspect did not receive special treatment as he promised to be more transparent in conducting arrests by the Philippine police force.

Staunch Duterte critic Father Flavie Villanueva said drug arrests should be reported to the media to make sure they are legitimate.

“Duterte has planted the kill, kill, kill mentality. Now that Marcos, Jr. is the new president, he should help in the International Criminal Court probe into Duterte's ‘war on drugs,’” Father Villanueva told UCA News.

