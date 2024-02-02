News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipino bishops slam ‘deceptive’ campaign for charter change

Self-interested politicians are out to exploit the nation through constitutional amendments, they say

Filipino bishops slam ‘deceptive’ campaign for charter change

Filipino Catholic bishops join a procession during the solemn declaration of the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo City, Jan. 26. (Photo: Roy Lagarde/CBCP News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 02, 2024 09:53 AM GMT

Updated: February 02, 2024 10:52 AM GMT

Filipino Catholic bishops have strongly opposed a planned amendment to the nation’s constitution and warned Catholics not to fall for a “deceptive” signature campaign for the purpose.

The ongoing signature campaign known as the “People’s Initiative” for charter change was clearly “not the result of a careful study and discussion” that shows “self-interested” politicians were out to exploit the nation, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said in a statement on Jan. 31.

“This is not a simple signature. By signing, you are giving our lawmakers the power to change our constitution. The discussion may focus on economic aspects, but even senators acknowledge the possibility of broader changes if this People’s Initiative succeeds,” said the statement signed by Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, the conference president representing 125 CBCP members.

The statement was issued two days after the bishops concluded a bi-annual plenary assembly in Manila, where they tackled a wide range of Church and socio-political issues, reported CBCP News, the conference’s news site.

The statement said any discussion about the constitution is crucial and should not be taken lightly.

Quoting former chief justice Hilario Davide Jr., the bishops said it is the only “pro-God, pro-Filipino, pro-People, pro-Poor, pro-Life, pro-Law, pro-Family, pro-Marriage, pro-Human Rights, pro-Women, and pro-Environment” constitution.

The 1987 constitution was crafted “after our peaceful liberation from a dark period in our history” and was “created to ensure the well-being of every Filipino citizen,” the bishops said, referring to the martial law rule of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., father of the current president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos Sr. ruled the Catholic-majority nation with an iron fist for 21 years by making various changes to the national constitution.

The dictatorship ended with a public uprising called the "People Power Revolution" in 1986, forcing him to flee with his family to the US where he died three years later.

Citing economists and sociologists, the CBCP said the constitution is “not the real hindrance to our progress.”

“The Philippines continues to lag behind Asia-Pacific peers due to poor infrastructure and a decline in government and business efficiency…,” the bishops quoted the International Trade Administration saying on Jan. 23.  

“It seems clear what is not good!” the CBCP said, adding that the National Election Commission recently decided to temporarily dismiss petitions for the People’s Initiative.

“However, we should not be complacent, as there may be other attempts for this charter change. We will strive to initiate discussions about the constitution and the issues facing our nation. Our hope is to reflect and decide for the genuine good of all,” the CBCP said.

“Our prayer is that we will not sign or agree to any petition without careful discernment, discussion, and prayer,” the CBCP added.

Last month, at least 10 Filipino bishops warned their flock against trading their signatures for money or other inducements offered by politicians seeking to amend the charter, CBCP News reported.

Since returning to democracy, successive governments have attempted to make changes to the charter but failed due to a lack of popular support.

The debate over charter change was reignited after the Marcos administration recently claimed it was necessary to revive a failing economy.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. supported the move saying it needed to be rewritten for a “globalized world.” But his critics suspect the change aims to help Marco's family continue in power.

This month, lawmakers filed a new resolution in both houses of parliament seeking to amend economic provisions in the constitution.

Resolution No. 6 asked the House of Representatives and the Senate for a revision of Article 12 of the constitution, which stipulates that public services should exclusively be owned by Filipinos.

Supporters claim that amending "economic provisions" will attract foreign direct investment.

Critics say it will increase the exploitation of natural resources and indigenous lands and add that these economic provisions ensure that Filipinos can shape their own "national destiny" without external influence.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Three China bishops, approved by pope, ordained Three China bishops, approved by pope, ordained
HK ethnic minorities face higher mental health risks: survey HK ethnic minorities face higher mental health risks: survey
Filipino bishops slam ‘deceptive’ campaign for charter change Filipino bishops slam ‘deceptive’ campaign for charter change
Social media CEOs grilled over child exploitation Social media CEOs grilled over child exploitation
Evidence in Jimmy Lai trial may be obtained through torture: UN rapporteur Evidence in Jimmy Lai trial may be obtained through torture: UN rapporteur
Pope: Religion 'essential' in forming minds and hearts Pope: Religion 'essential' in forming minds and hearts
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Mangalore

Diocese of Mangalore

Nestling on the sea-board of Karnataka state is the city of Mangalore, the headquarters of Dakshina Kannada, one of the

Read more
Diocese of Naha

Diocese of Naha

In a land area of 2,276 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagoshima

Read more
Diocese of Dipolog

Diocese of Dipolog

In a land area of 7,205.92 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil province of Zamboanga del

Read more
Diocese of Tarlac

Diocese of Tarlac

In a land area of 3,053.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Tarlac. Tarlac is a

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.