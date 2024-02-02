Filipino bishops slam ‘deceptive’ campaign for charter change

Self-interested politicians are out to exploit the nation through constitutional amendments, they say

Filipino Catholic bishops join a procession during the solemn declaration of the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo City, Jan. 26. (Photo: Roy Lagarde/CBCP News)

Filipino Catholic bishops have strongly opposed a planned amendment to the nation’s constitution and warned Catholics not to fall for a “deceptive” signature campaign for the purpose.

The ongoing signature campaign known as the “People’s Initiative” for charter change was clearly “not the result of a careful study and discussion” that shows “self-interested” politicians were out to exploit the nation, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said in a statement on Jan. 31.

“This is not a simple signature. By signing, you are giving our lawmakers the power to change our constitution. The discussion may focus on economic aspects, but even senators acknowledge the possibility of broader changes if this People’s Initiative succeeds,” said the statement signed by Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, the conference president representing 125 CBCP members.

The statement was issued two days after the bishops concluded a bi-annual plenary assembly in Manila, where they tackled a wide range of Church and socio-political issues, reported CBCP News, the conference’s news site.

The statement said any discussion about the constitution is crucial and should not be taken lightly.

Quoting former chief justice Hilario Davide Jr., the bishops said it is the only “pro-God, pro-Filipino, pro-People, pro-Poor, pro-Life, pro-Law, pro-Family, pro-Marriage, pro-Human Rights, pro-Women, and pro-Environment” constitution.

The 1987 constitution was crafted “after our peaceful liberation from a dark period in our history” and was “created to ensure the well-being of every Filipino citizen,” the bishops said, referring to the martial law rule of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., father of the current president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos Sr. ruled the Catholic-majority nation with an iron fist for 21 years by making various changes to the national constitution.

The dictatorship ended with a public uprising called the "People Power Revolution" in 1986, forcing him to flee with his family to the US where he died three years later.

Citing economists and sociologists, the CBCP said the constitution is “not the real hindrance to our progress.”

“The Philippines continues to lag behind Asia-Pacific peers due to poor infrastructure and a decline in government and business efficiency…,” the bishops quoted the International Trade Administration saying on Jan. 23.

“It seems clear what is not good!” the CBCP said, adding that the National Election Commission recently decided to temporarily dismiss petitions for the People’s Initiative.

“However, we should not be complacent, as there may be other attempts for this charter change. We will strive to initiate discussions about the constitution and the issues facing our nation. Our hope is to reflect and decide for the genuine good of all,” the CBCP said.

“Our prayer is that we will not sign or agree to any petition without careful discernment, discussion, and prayer,” the CBCP added.

Last month, at least 10 Filipino bishops warned their flock against trading their signatures for money or other inducements offered by politicians seeking to amend the charter, CBCP News reported.

Since returning to democracy, successive governments have attempted to make changes to the charter but failed due to a lack of popular support.

The debate over charter change was reignited after the Marcos administration recently claimed it was necessary to revive a failing economy.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. supported the move saying it needed to be rewritten for a “globalized world.” But his critics suspect the change aims to help Marco's family continue in power.

This month, lawmakers filed a new resolution in both houses of parliament seeking to amend economic provisions in the constitution.

Resolution No. 6 asked the House of Representatives and the Senate for a revision of Article 12 of the constitution, which stipulates that public services should exclusively be owned by Filipinos.

Supporters claim that amending "economic provisions" will attract foreign direct investment.

Critics say it will increase the exploitation of natural resources and indigenous lands and add that these economic provisions ensure that Filipinos can shape their own "national destiny" without external influence.

