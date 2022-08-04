Filipino bishops call for Marcos film boycott

Prelates want apology for wrong portrayal of a congregation of nuns in ‘Maid in Malacanang’

The trailer of the upcoming film 'Maid in Malacanang' shows the former Philippine president, Corazon Aquino, playing mahjong with Carmelite nuns. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Catholic bishops have called for a boycott of a recently released film accused of whitewashing the Marcos family and wrongly portraying a group of nuns.

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos and retired Sorsogon bishop, Arturo Bastes, said on Aug. 4 that the film Maid in Malacanang presented a malicious portrayal of members of the Order of the Carmelites.

Bishop Alminaza described the film, which showed Carmelite sisters playing mahjong, a Chinese solitaire game associated with gambling, with the late president Corazon Aquino, as “shameless."

“The producer, scriptwriter, director and those promoting this movie should publicly apologize to the Carmelite nuns, to president Cory Aquino’s family and to the Filipino people,” Bishop Alminaza was quoted as saying by CBCP News.

The prelates said the film was guilty of historical revisionism so should be boycotted.

“What kind of history is the film showing to Filipinos? It is a film that is not based on truth and facts. It is an attempt to revise events and therefore should not be supported by the general public,” said Bishop Alminaza in an interview with Church-run Radyo Veritas.

"Revision of historical facts makes it ridiculous to the whole world"

Bastes wrote on Facebook that the film was peppered with historical lies perpetrated by the Marcos family.

“Their [Marcos family’s] revision of historical facts makes it ridiculous to the whole world. The whole world knows who they are! It is better for them to humbly admit their sins against our nation, repent of them and make proper amendments,” he said.

The Carmelite sisters in a statement earlier objected to their portrayal in the film after the trailer was released on Aug. 1.

“Let it be known that no one responsible for the production of the movie came to us to gather information on what really happened. Any serious scriptwriter or movie director could have shown such elementary diligence before making such a movie,” the statement read.

The sisters said the movie was guilty of historical revisionism for portraying the opposite of what the congregation “actually” did during the last days President Ferdinand Marcos Sr spent in power.

“It [the film] would suggest that while the fate of the country was in peril, we could afford to leisurely play games. The truth was that we were then praying, fasting and making other forms of sacrifices for peace in this country and for the people’s choice to prevail,” the sisters added.

"We were ready to defend her at all costs"

The sisters further clarified that their efforts to accommodate the former president, who was the then opposition leader, in their monastery was a risk to their security. Yet they did so to restore democracy in the country.

“We knew the dangers of allowing Ms Cory Aquino to hide in the monastery. But we also prayerfully discerned that the risk was worth it, as our contribution to put an end to a dictatorial regime. Indeed, we were ready to defend her at all costs.”

A Manila resident, however, said the Catholic Church was late in making efforts to discourage people from watching the film as thousands of tickets had been distributed for free by some “benefactors.”

“Many of us received the tickets for free and hundreds, if not thousands, are being distributed as well for free. The more the story of the film becomes viral, the more people will be curious about it and watch it,” Gerard Joloso told UCA News.

