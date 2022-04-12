Philippines

Filipino bishop slams video attack on Robredo's daughter

Archbishop Socrates Villegas calls alleged sex tape of Aika Robredo a 'lie from the disciples of the Prince of Darkness'

Archbishop Socrates Villegas condemned the 'malicious fake video.' (Photo: AFP)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila Published: April 12, 2022 08:30 AM GMT Updated: April 12, 2022 09:07 AM GMT

A Catholic bishop in the Philippines has added his voice to the condemnation of links posted online to a supposed sex video featuring the daughter of presidential candidate Leni Robredo, calling it a “malicious” lie from “disciples of the Prince of Darkness.”

The links to the supposed video, purportedly of the vice-president’s eldest daughter Aika, were allegedly uploaded and circulated by supporters of election rival Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to tarnish Robredo in the remaining days of the election campaign.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan, however, defended Robredo’s daughter, calling those responsible “liars” who aimed to tarnish her reputation.

“I am sorry to hear about the malicious fake video that liars have made. It is incredible that they spread these lies during Holy Week,” Archbishop Villegas said in a letter circulated on Facebook.

“The purveyors of these calumnies against you clearly have no sense of the Lord who called Himself the Truth. The disciples of the Prince of Darkness hatched this rotten egg.”

Archbishop Villegas told Robredo’s daughter to trust in the truth. “Let not the lies disturb you. The truth of your life of decency and humility and service and intelligence is known by all of us. Only liars will believe their own kind,” he said.

“The best antidote to fake news is the TRUTH. Let us not lose focus. Let us continue to do good. This was how I survived the last six years"

Robredo told her daughter and supporters not to lose focus and treat truth as their greatest ally.

“The best antidote to fake news is the TRUTH. Let us not lose focus. Let us continue to do good. This was how I survived the last six years,” she said on Twitter.

Robredo’s spokesman Barry Gutierrez called the alleged video a “distraction,” saying it was “a direct and vile response to the [election] momentum we continue to gain.”

The Gabriela Women’s Party also denounced the video, calling it “fake sexist content.”

“This should stop. We call on people to report online content which degrades, insults and sexualizes women, especially as the campaign period is about to wrap up,” representative Arlene Brosas said in a statement.

