News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipino bishop slams video attack on Robredo's daughter

Archbishop Socrates Villegas calls alleged sex tape of Aika Robredo a 'lie from the disciples of the Prince of Darkness'

Filipino bishop slams video attack on Robredo's daughter

Archbishop Socrates Villegas condemned the 'malicious fake video.' (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: April 12, 2022 08:30 AM GMT

Updated: April 12, 2022 09:07 AM GMT

A Catholic bishop in the Philippines has added his voice to the condemnation of links posted online to a supposed sex video featuring the daughter of presidential candidate Leni Robredo, calling it a “malicious” lie from “disciples of the Prince of Darkness.”

The links to the supposed video, purportedly of the vice-president’s eldest daughter Aika, were allegedly uploaded and circulated by supporters of election rival Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to tarnish Robredo in the remaining days of the election campaign.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan, however, defended Robredo’s daughter, calling those responsible “liars” who aimed to tarnish her reputation.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“I am sorry to hear about the malicious fake video that liars have made. It is incredible that they spread these lies during Holy Week,” Archbishop Villegas said in a letter circulated on Facebook.

“The purveyors of these calumnies against you clearly have no sense of the Lord who called Himself the Truth. The disciples of the Prince of Darkness hatched this rotten egg.”

Archbishop Villegas told Robredo’s daughter to trust in the truth. “Let not the lies disturb you. The truth of your life of decency and humility and service and intelligence is known by all of us. Only liars will believe their own kind,” he said.

“The best antidote to fake news is the TRUTH. Let us not lose focus. Let us continue to do good. This was how I survived the last six years"

Robredo told her daughter and supporters not to lose focus and treat truth as their greatest ally.

“The best antidote to fake news is the TRUTH. Let us not lose focus. Let us continue to do good. This was how I survived the last six years,” she said on Twitter.

Robredo’s spokesman Barry Gutierrez called the alleged video a “distraction,” saying it was “a direct and vile response to the [election] momentum we continue to gain.”

The Gabriela Women’s Party also denounced the video, calling it “fake sexist content.”

“This should stop. We call on people to report online content which degrades, insults and sexualizes women, especially as the campaign period is about to wrap up,” representative Arlene Brosas said in a statement.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Isn't Ukraine symptomatic of our supposedly civilized society? Isn't Ukraine symptomatic of our supposedly civilized society?
Easter challenges us to reform our lives and society Easter challenges us to reform our lives and society
Sri Lankan Buddhist monks criticize lawmakers Sri Lankan Buddhist monks criticize lawmakers
Convicted UK pedophile priest visited Timor-Leste Convicted UK pedophile priest visited Timor-Leste
Filipino bishop slams video attack on Robredo's daughter Filipino bishop slams video attack on Robredo's daughter
Pope Francis to visit Kazakhstan in September, says Vatican Pope Francis to visit Kazakhstan in September, says Vatican

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

German Catholics divided by generational lines on abortion adverts

German Catholics divided by generational lines on abortion adverts

Catholic young people in Germany run afoul of their bishops after favoring a government plan to lift a ban on abortion advertisements

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.