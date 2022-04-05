News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Philippines

Filipino bishop slams 'desecration' of slain hero's statue

Bishop David calls for respect for those who fought for democracy after Aquino statue blotted out at rally

Filipino bishop slams 'desecration' of slain hero's statue

A tent blocks the monument to Benigno Aquino Jr. from view at the rally stage in Tarlac province. (Photo supplied)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: April 05, 2022 08:31 AM GMT

Updated: April 05, 2022 09:14 AM GMT

The head of the bishops’ conference in the Philippines has condemned what he called the "desecration" of a statue of a slain lawmaker during a recent campaign rally organized by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Davao City mayor Sara Duterte.

He claimed the monument to Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. was deliberately obscured by a tent blocking it from view from the rally stage in Tarlac province, north of Manila.

Ninoy Aquino was shot and killed at Manila airport on Aug. 21, 1983, allegedly by Marcos supporters after returning to the Philippines to challenge dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in a snap election.

Aquino’s death sparked outrage that eventually triggered the People Power Revolution in 1986.

Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, said obscuring Aquino’s statue showed a complete lack of respect.

“If this is how we treat the memory of a man whose death helped save our country from the long dark years of tyranny and dictatorship, and whose blood watered the seeds of aspiration for the restoration of our freedom and democracy, then it must be said that he was wrong in believing that ‘The Filipino is worth dying for,’ said Bishop David in a Facebook post.

"Aquino was instrumental in reviving the Philippine’s dying democracy under Marcos’ dictatorial rule … he deserves respect”

“A nation that treats its villains like heroes and its heroes like villains has nowhere to go but down the drain.” 

He said the nobility of its citizens to honor their heroes had dissipated. “It will be treated with contempt by the community of nations that used to be inspired by the fabled nobility of its citizens now gone.” 

The prelate’s condemnation was backed by many churchgoers.

“Do not vote for candidates who do not respect history. Our country’s heroes … deserve every Filipino’s respect. Aquino was instrumental in reviving the Philippine’s dying democracy under Marcos’ dictatorial rule … he deserves respect,” Manila parishioner Eloisa Gading posted on Facebook.

