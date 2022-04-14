News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Philippines

Filipino bishop gives priests election rallying cry

Archbishop Socrates Villegas tells clergy to show their love for God, country on polling day

Filipino bishop gives priests election rallying cry

Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan. (Photo: Angie de Silva)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: April 14, 2022 08:52 AM GMT

Updated: April 14, 2022 08:58 AM GMT

A leading prelate has challenged priests in the Philippines to show their love of God and country by not supporting corrupt politicians who help perpetuate extrajudicial killings.

“Because we are priests, we are called men of God. A good man of God must also be a good man of the motherland. We are all pro Deo et patria [for God and country]. Love of country is one of the forms of showing love for God,” said Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan.

The archbishop’s powerful message came on April 14 during a Chrism Mass in his diocese north of Manila where clergymen renewed their priestly vows.

He said clergymen should vote for candidates in upcoming elections who do not misuse power and who hear the cry of the poor.

“Those who hear us speak against the misuse of power in society; those who hear us challenge the unbridled use of public money; those who get angry when we condemn vote buying; those who find nothing wrong with killing the poor, have cried out in exasperation with us,” he told the priests.

He said that Christ should be the center of politics, otherwise politics would be dirty. “Politics will be dirty and sinful if we do not lay politics before the feet of Christ,” he added.

“Our critics and those who do not understand what being a priest means want us to stay confined to cult and worship. They like the smell of incense but not the odor of inhuman poverty”

Archbishop Villegas appeared to be taking aim at supporters of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who said church people should not meddle in politics.

Several bishops, including Archbishop Villegas, have declared their support for Marcos’ rival, Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo.”

“Our critics and those who do not understand what being a priest means want us to stay confined to cult and worship. They like the smell of incense but not the odor of inhuman poverty,” he added.

He said clergymen should always be on the side of the truth because it is their obligation as men of God.

“[Critics] want us to say that Jesus is the Truth but they want us to keep quiet about lies in the cyberspace. They want us to feed the poor but they get angry when we ask- Why are they poor?” the prelate asked.

“Our basic reason for social engagement is Christ. We are not in politics for its power and influence but for its evangelization. Politics needs salvation through Christ.” 

