X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipina journalist shares Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa's Rappler has focused critical attention on the Duterte regime's controversial anti-drug campaign

AFP, Oslo

AFP, Oslo

Published: October 08, 2021 09:45 AM GMT

Updated: October 08, 2021 09:55 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Christians demand action against church attackers

Oct 5, 2021
2

China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church

Oct 5, 2021
3

Cambodian karaoke workers 'pressured into abortions'

Oct 5, 2021
4

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

Oct 6, 2021
5

Suspected Muslim insurgents attack train in southern Thailand

Oct 5, 2021
6

Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism

Oct 6, 2021
7

Rohingya refugees fear for lives after leader's murder in Bangladesh camp

Oct 6, 2021
8

Thai police nab prostitution kingpin

Oct 6, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics urged to take care of orphans

Oct 5, 2021
10

Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church

Oct 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Filipina journalist shares Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa, co-founder and CEO of the Philippines-based news website Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of Russia's main opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta. (Photo: AFP)

The Nobel Peace Prize was today awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression in their countries.

The pair were honored "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace," said Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

"They are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions." 

In 2012, Ressa, 58, co-founded Rappler, a digital media company for investigative journalism, which she still heads.

Rappler has "focused critical attention on the Duterte regime's controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign," Reiss-Andersen said.

Muratov, 59, has meanwhile defended freedom of speech in Russia for decades under increasingly challenging conditions.

In 1993, he was one of the founders of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which has a "fundamentally critical attitude towards power," the committee said, and has been its editor-in-chief since 1995.

"Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press, it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order to succeed in our time," Reiss-Andersen said.

The winners of the prestigious prize, worth US$1.1 million, were announced at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo. They were chosen out of 329 candidates.

Others tipped as contenders this year included climate activist Greta Thunberg, media rights group Reporters Without Borders and global health body the World Health Organization.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low
Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low
Indonesian news website attacked after reporting child abuse
Indonesian news website attacked after reporting child abuse
Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP
Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP
Singapore's heritage church resumes mission for migrants, seafarers
Singapore's heritage church resumes mission for migrants, seafarers
Support Us

Latest News

Catholics under attack in China
Oct 8, 2021
Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Oct 8, 2021
Taliban guard site of Bamiyan Buddhas they destroyed
Oct 8, 2021
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Indian Jesuits put off plan to name park after Stan Swamy
Oct 8, 2021
Filipina journalist shares Nobel Peace Prize
Oct 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Oct 8, 2021
Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops
Oct 8, 2021
Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Francis officially launches the synodal process this Sunday

Francis officially launches the “synodal process” this Sunday
Pope to declare St Irenaeus a Doctor of the Church

Pope to declare St. Irenaeus a Doctor of the Church
Pope calls on all religions to defuse the temptation to fundamentalism

Pope calls on all religions to "defuse the temptation to fundamentalism"
Australias plenary council members focus on mission

Australia’s plenary council members focus on mission

Central Asia gets new Catholic bishops conference

Central Asia gets new Catholic bishops’ conference
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.