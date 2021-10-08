Filipina journalist shares Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: October 08, 2021 09:55 AM GMT
Maria Ressa, co-founder and CEO of the Philippines-based news website Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of Russia's main opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta. (Photo: AFP)
The Nobel Peace Prize was today awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression in their countries.The pair were honored "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace," said Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee."They are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions."
The winners of the prestigious prize, worth US$1.1 million, were announced at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo. They were chosen out of 329 candidates.
Others tipped as contenders this year included climate activist Greta Thunberg, media rights group Reporters Without Borders and global health body the World Health Organization.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…