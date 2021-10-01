X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar

Christians in ethnic minority areas like Kachin, Kayah, Karen and Chin are at the receiving end of the conflict

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 01, 2021 09:38 AM GMT

Updated: October 01, 2021 09:46 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Training Catholic priests for a changing world

Sep 30, 2021
2

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
3

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
4

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
5

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
6

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
7

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
8

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar

Sep 28, 2021
9

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
10

Dalit Christians fear for their lives in eastern India

Sep 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar

Burnt buildings in Kone Tha village of Demoso township in Kayah state are seen in this handout from the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) taken in September. (Photo: AFP/KNDF)

Christian-dominated areas in Myanmar continue to witness intense fighting between the military and disparate resistance groups even after the ruling junta announced a unilateral five-month ceasefire on Sept. 27.

The fighting has escalated in Demoso township in eastern Myanmar’s Kayah state where thousands have already been displaced. Some civilians were killed and houses burned down, according to local media reports.

Gunfire continued in Chin state in western Myanmar too. In the nearby Magway region, the military reportedly raided Gangaw township and set fire to at least eight houses.

Christians in ethnic minority areas such as Kachin, Kayah, Karen and Chin states have historically faced oppression and persecution for more than five decades of iron-fisted military rule in the country.

The ruling junta, which is facing intensifying and increasingly widespread resistance to its rule, announced that the military, or Tatmadaw, would down its weapons as a “gesture of good will” from Oct. 1 until the end of February 2022.

The ceasefire announcement, however, did not call a truce with the loose coalition of ethnic armed organizations and civilian militias that have sprung up to oppose the military in various regions across the country.

There is little reason to think that the Tatmadaw has had a change of heart regarding Myanmar’s ethnic minorities

Observers believe the move aimed to ease international pressure on the junta.

“There is little reason to think that the Tatmadaw has had a change of heart regarding Myanmar’s ethnic minorities,” said Jay Church, advocacy manager for Southeast Asia at International Christian Concern.

He felt the announcement did mean “a weakening of the Tatmadaw’s desire to eradicate the country’s ethnic and religious minority communities.”

The military has stepped up troop deployment in Sagaing and Magwe regions, besides Chin and Kayah (Karenni) states, following a call for a people’s defensive war by the National Unity Government (NUG) in exile established by ousted lawmakers, activists and ethnic groups.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Myanmar has descended into chaos following the coup on Feb.1, with increasing deaths and displacements, burning of houses and intensifying fighting in minority ethnic areas.

A UN official in Myanmar has said the people in the Southeast Asian nation are living in “a severe crisis” with a level of poverty not seen for at least 20 years.

Andrew Kirkwood, United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator, told reporters in a virtual briefing recently that the number of people needing aid has tripled to three million since the coup while a total of 20 million, or nearly half the population, are living in poverty.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called for an urgent international response to the political crisis in Myanmar.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Indonesian police arrest 17 Papuans at Jakarta protest  
Indonesian police arrest 17 Papuans at Jakarta protest  
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Cambodia drops charges against youth leader
Cambodia drops charges against youth leader
Support Us

Latest News

Christians under attack across Asia
Oct 1, 2021
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Oct 1, 2021
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Oct 1, 2021
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Oct 1, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
China's National Day is no cause for celebration
Oct 1, 2021
Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Sep 30, 2021
Catholic medics do God's work on the Covid-19 front line
Sep 30, 2021
Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021

Features

A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The popes dance with women in the Church

The pope's dance with women in the Church
Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating

Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating
We have messed up Earth

We have messed up Earth
Why seminaries today must change

Why seminaries today must change
Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia

Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.